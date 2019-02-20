UBS Fined $4.2 Billion in French Tax-Evasion Case

French judges ordered UBS to pay a record EUR3.7 billion ($4.2 billion) fine for helping wealthy French people evade taxes, closing a chapter in the long-running case against the Swiss bank.

CVS Reports Loss on Long-Term Care Facilities Charge

CVS said it swung to a loss in the latest quarter as the health-care company recorded a $2.2 billion charge related to its struggling long-term care facilities business and issued a lower-than-expected profit forecast for the year.

Tesla Replaces Top Lawyer After Two Months in Latest Major Departure

Tesla is losing its general counsel two months after hiring him, replacing the veteran trial lawyer with a longtime insider who helped the electric car company navigate some of its biggest legal issues.

Gannett's Loss Widens as Ad, Circulation Revenue Fall

Gannett, which is fending off a takeover bid, reported a wider loss in its latest quarter as advertisers continued to turn away from print media and circulation revenue fell.

Glencore, Once King Coal, Bows to Investor Pressure Over Climate

Commodity trader Glencore said it plans to cap its coal output in line with a global transition away from high-carbon-emitting fuels, a sharp shift for a company that for years has been bullish about the commodity.

Mondelez Sugar High May Not Last

Why pay up for a company with no real revenue growth, especially when the company does a lot of its business in the riskiest markets?

Dog Days Aren't Over for Pet Store Rivals

Under new private-equity owners, Petco expanded in-stores services while PetSmart spent billions on online retailer Chewy. About three years since both companies' takeovers, neither approach is a clear winner.

Lloyds Soothes Brexit Fears with GBP4B Payout

Lloyds Banking Group looked past concerns over Brexit's destabilizing effect on the U.K. economy to lay out plans for a 4.0 billion-pound ($5.2 billion) cash return to shareholders as it reported its 2018 results.

Ghosn's New Lawyer Criticizes Nissan's Handling of Investigation

Carlos Ghosn's new defense lawyer attacked Nissan Motor's handling of accusations against its former chairman, saying the company should have addressed the issue internally instead of bringing it to prosecutors.

Walmart's Multibillion-Dollar U.K. Merger Faces Big Hurdle

British regulators said they were leaning toward blocking a proposed merger between Walmart's British grocery unit and rival Sainsbury, threatening to scuttle one of the retailing giant's biggest overseas overhauls.