News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

02/20/2019 | 09:16pm EST
New Details of Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Health Venture Emerge in Court Testimony

The health-care joint venture is looking at how to redesign health insurance, among other efforts, according to newly unsealed court testimony from an executive at the health startup. 

 
Canyon Capital Turns to Proxy Fight After Navient Rejects Proposal

Hedge Fund Canyon Capital Advisors said it plans to launch to a proxy fight with Navient and that it has withdrawn its interest in acquiring the student-loan servicer. 

 
DOJ, SEC Subpoena J&J for Talc Safety Information

Johnson & Johnson said it received subpoenas from the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission seeking documents related to the safety of its baby powder and other talc-containing products. 

 
Nestlé, McDonald's, Others Pull Ads From YouTube

Several companies suspended advertising on YouTube following a report documenting material on the video service that sexually exploits children. 

 
Deutsche Bank Lost $1.6 Billion on a Bond Bet

One of the banking industry's biggest soured bets since the financial crisis involved a complex municipal-bond investment. Warren Buffett was enmeshed in the deal. 

 
Standard Chartered Sees $900 Million 4th Quarter Provision for Regulatory Penalties

Standard Chartered PLC expects to record a $900 million fourth-quarter provision reflecting U.S. and U.K. regulatory penalties, including a decision notice it received from the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority's Regulatory Decisions Committee. 

 
Lyft Plans to List Shares on Nasdaq

The ride-hailing company is expected to make its IPO filing public as early as next week. 

 
Samsung Can't Bend Smartphone Market Realities

More phones at higher prices don't counter a sluggish market-just ask Apple. 

 
Payless Owner Alden Global Takes Heat From Other Creditors

Lawyers for creditors of Payless ShoeSource blasted the hedge fund that took control of the troubled retailer after its first bankruptcy, saying it drove the company back into chapter 11 less than two years later. 

 
Swedbank Shares Tumble Following Report Alleging Money Laundering

A report on Swedish television network Sveriges Television alleged that 50 customers of Swedbank showed risk indicators of suspected money laundering and moved $5.8 billion through the bank between 2007 and 2015.

