SEC Joins List of Authorities Probing Money Laundering at Danske Bank

The Securities and Exchange Commission joined a long list of authorities investigating Danske Bank over its massive money-laundering scandal.

Standard Chartered Books $900 Million Provision for Potential Settlements

Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered said it would take a $900 million charge to cover conduct-related settlements, including the potential resolution of a U.S. sanctions probe that has hung over the bank.

Apple to Chinese Consumers: Buy a New iPhone for Under $30 a Month, Interest Free

Hoping to revitalize sales in China, Apple has paired up with the world's largest financial-technology company to give iPhone buyers an affordable purchase option.

Ant Financial's Alipay to Impose Fees on Some Users as Costs Mount

Chinese mobile-payment giant Alipay said it would start imposing fees on certain customers who use its network to pay down credit card debt.

The World's Largest PC Maker Is No Longer a Bargain

Lenovo's shares have been on a tear, outstripping rivals like Apple-but as consumers slow their purchases, the momentum will be hard to maintain.

Barclays Counters Activist Investor Sherborne With 2018 Profit Growth

Barclays sought to fend off an activist investor with plans to buy back shares and a strong message that its current strategy is working.

New Details of Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Health Venture Emerge in Court Testimony

The health-care joint venture is looking at how to redesign health insurance, among other efforts, according to newly unsealed court testimony from an executive at the health startup.

Johnson & Johnson Is Subpoenaed for Talc Safety Information

Johnson & Johnson received subpoenas from the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission seeking documents related to the safety of its baby powder and other talc-containing products.

Deutsche Bank Lost $1.6 Billion on a Bond Bet

One of the banking industry's biggest soured bets since the financial crisis involved a complex municipal-bond investment. Warren Buffett was enmeshed in the deal.

Lyft Plans to List Shares on Nasdaq

The ride-hailing company is expected to make its IPO filing public as early as next week.