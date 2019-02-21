Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

02/21/2019 | 01:16pm EST
Tesla's Model 3 Loses Recommended Status From Consumer Reports

Electric car maker Tesla Inc.'s Model 3 has lost its recommended status from Consumer Reports, less than a year after the influential product-review magazine awarded it the coveted designation. 

 
Huawei to Increase Canadian Staff by 20%

Huawei Technologies said it would hire 200 new employees and increase research and development spending in Canada as the Chinese firm attempts to counter U.S. efforts to pressure allies to abandon its equipment over security concerns 

 
AT&T Gives 3G Service Three Years to Live

AT&T said it plans to stop serving 3G wireless devices in early 2022 as it makes room for more powerful standards, and rival Verizon has warned it will stop serving 3G cellphones at the end of this year. 

 
Under Armour CEO's Unusual Adviser: An MSNBC Anchor

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank was questioned last year by the company's board over his ties to MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle, who has traveled on his private jet and provided input on a range of business matters, according to current and former executives. 

 
CEO at Maker of Sharpie, Rubbermaid Under Board Pressure

Newell Brands CEO Michael Polk is under pressure from the board of directors to prove his turnaround is working following several disappointing quarters for sales. 

 
Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on Credit Card Paired With iPhone

The companies hope to lure cardholders by offering them extra features on Apple's Wallet app, which will let them set spending goals, track their rewards and manage their balances. 

 
Schumer Questions Digital First's Hostile Bid for Gannett

A hostile takeover bid for America's largest newspaper group has taken a political turn with the highest-ranking Senate Democrat demanding the potential acquirer explain its plans if a deal goes through. 

 
Barclays Bats Off Activist With Buyback

The U.K. lender has come up with an answer to the activist investor who wants big cuts to its investment bank. Trouble is that answer is pretty vague. 

 
Gift Seller Things Remembered Pushes Ahead With Plan for Quick Sale

Specialty gift seller Things Remembered is pushing ahead with a plan to quickly sell its business in a deal that will save some of the retailer's mall-based shops from closing. 

 
Hormel Foods 4Q Profit Falls

Profit dropped at Hormel Foods in the first quarter as the company recorded an income tax provision of a little over $65 million.

