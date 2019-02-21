Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

02/21/2019 | 07:16pm EST
Kraft Heinz Discloses SEC Probe, Misses Earnings Forecasts

Securities regulators are investigating Kraft Heinz over its procurement practices, the company disclosed as it reported a loss from a significant write-down in the value of some of its best-known brands. 

 
Pinterest Files Confidentially for IPO

Pinterest has confidentially filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering, joining a parade of highly valued technology startups planning to list their shares in 2019. 

 
Ford Investigating Process for U.S. Emissions Certification

Ford Motor said it will investigate its processes for U.S. emissions certification compliance after a group of employees raised concerns about its analytical modeling. 

 
Baidu Reports 50% Quarterly Profit Drop but Revenue Beats Projections

Baidu reported stronger-than-expected revenue in the most recent period, driven by its search-engine business and artificial-intelligence initiatives. 

 
Departing Caesars CEO to Stay Longer, as Revenue Increases

Caesars Entertainment, which is being pushed to consider a sale by activist investor Carl Icahn, reported that revenue rose in the latest quarter and its departing chief executive will stay on longer than expected. 

 
Zillow, in Leadership Shuffle, Brings Back Former CEO

Seattle-based Zillow said Thursday that Rich Barton, one of the founders of the real estate listings company and its CEO between 2005 and 2010, has been appointed to the top role at the company. 

 
Dropbox Is Still a Work in Progress

Dropbox is upgrading its user base, but not rapidly enough. 

 
Tesla's Model 3 Loses Recommended Status From Consumer Reports

Tesla's Model 3 has lost its recommended status from Consumer Reports, less than a year after the magazine awarded it the coveted designation. 

 
Pioneer Natural Resources CEO Retires Abruptly

Pioneer Natural Resources said Timothy Dove is stepping down after two years at the helm of the shale oil and gas driller. Former CEO Scott Sheffield will succeed him. 

 
Fidelity Posts Record Revenue, Profit in 2018

Fidelity Investments posted record operating profits and revenue for a third-straight year even as a stock-market selloff late last year shrunk the value of the assets it manages for clients.

