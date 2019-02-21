Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

02/21/2019 | 11:16pm EST
Baidu Reports 50% Quarterly Profit Drop but Revenue Beats Projections

Baidu reported stronger-than-expected revenue in the most recent period, driven by its search-engine business and artificial-intelligence initiatives. 

 
Kraft Heinz Discloses SEC Probe, Misses Earnings Forecasts

Kraft Heinz on Thursday wrote down the value of its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands by $15.4 billion, disclosed an investigation by federal securities regulators and slashed its dividend, sending its shares plunging after hours. 

 
The Failure of Kraft Heinz

After a disastrous quarter, the Kraft Heinz's radical cost-cutting strategy can't be considered a success. 

 
Ford Investigating Process for U.S. Emissions Certification

Ford Motor said it will investigate its processes for U.S. emissions certification compliance after a group of employees raised concerns about its analytical modeling. 

 
Sackler Sought to Avoid Comparison of OxyContin to Morphine, Documents Show

A former Purdue Pharma LP executive and member of the company's controlling family worked to ensure its top-selling pain medication OxyContin didn't develop the end-of-life reputation of morphine. 

 
Dropbox Is Still a Work in Progress

Dropbox is upgrading its user base, but not rapidly enough. 

 
Pinterest Files Confidentially for IPO

Pinterest has confidentially filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering, joining a parade of highly valued technology startups planning to list their shares in 2019. 

 
Zillow, in Leadership Shuffle, Brings Back Former CEO

Seattle-based Zillow said Thursday that Rich Barton, one of the founders of the real estate listings company and its CEO between 2005 and 2010, has been appointed to the top role at the company. 

 
Nintendo of America President Is Retiring

Nintendo Co. said Thursday that Reggie Fils-Aimé, its longtime president of the U.S. division, is retiring in April. 

 
Departing Caesars CEO to Stay Longer, as Revenue Increases

Caesars Entertainment, which is being pushed to consider a sale by activist investor Carl Icahn, reported that revenue rose in the latest quarter and its departing chief executive will stay on longer than expected.

