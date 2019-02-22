Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 03:16am EST
Baidu Forecasts Weaker Growth as Chinese Economy Slows

China's search-engine giant Baidu expects its slowest revenue growth in nearly two years in the current quarter, with advertising pinched by tighter government regulation and the downturn in the Chinese economy. 

 
Kraft Heinz Discloses SEC Probe, Misses Earnings Forecasts

Kraft Heinz on Thursday wrote down the value of its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands by $15.4 billion, disclosed an investigation by federal securities regulators and slashed its dividend, sending its shares plunging after hours. 

 
The Failure of Kraft Heinz

After a disastrous quarter, the Kraft Heinz's radical cost-cutting strategy can't be considered a success. 

 
Why Some Investors Are Skeptical About China's Search Giant

Baidu has lost more ground to its bigger online rivals Alibaba and Tencent, as measured in market value terms, as competition grows and China's economy slows. 

 
Ford Investigating Process for U.S. Emissions Certification

Ford Motor said it will investigate its processes for U.S. emissions certification compliance after a group of employees raised concerns about its analytical modeling. 

 
Sackler Sought to Avoid Comparison of OxyContin to Morphine, Documents Show

A former Purdue Pharma LP executive and member of the company's controlling family worked to ensure its top-selling pain medication OxyContin didn't develop the end-of-life reputation of morphine. 

 
Dropbox Is Still a Work in Progress

Dropbox is upgrading its user base, but not rapidly enough. 

 
Pinterest Files Confidentially for IPO

Pinterest has confidentially filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering, joining a parade of highly valued technology startups planning to list their shares in 2019. 

 
Zillow, in Leadership Shuffle, Brings Back Former CEO

Seattle-based Zillow said Thursday that Rich Barton, one of the founders of the real estate listings company and its CEO between 2005 and 2010, has been appointed to the top role at the company. 

 
Nintendo of America President Is Retiring

Nintendo Co. said Thursday that Reggie Fils-Aimé, its longtime president of the U.S. division, is retiring in April.

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:32aCompletion of European banking union should be a priority - De Cos
RE
03:28aGlobal watchdog to put Cambodia on its money-laundering watchlist
RE
03:26aEU debates how and when to start trade talks with Trump
RE
03:25aAsia's surging fuel exports depress refining industry profits
RE
03:23aUS Bets on China's Special Envoy in Trade Talks
DJ
03:18aFirst Tesla Model 3s Zoom Into China, Outracing Tariff Threat
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:11aHigher state spending helps German economy avoid recession in fourth-quarter
RE
03:09aNo-deal Brexit would take a chip off UK home values - Reuters poll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : How Venezuela turns its useless bank notes into gold
2ISS : ISS : 2018 results delivered in line with outlook – strong organic growth expectations of 5%-7% in..
3PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : Samuels Jewelers Laundered Money in Indian Bank Fraud, Probe Fin..
4GLENCORE : GLENCORE : Australia seeks to calm investors over China coal ban
5THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.