AutoNation Names Carl Liebert New CEO

AutoNation, the nation's largest car-dealership chain, has named Carl Liebert its new CEO, tapping an industry outsider to steer the company through a period of transformation in the auto-retailing sector.

Royal Bank of Canada's Revenue Climbs 7%

Royal Bank of Canada saw profit increase in its first quarter, as revenue climbed and the bank recorded lower income tax costs, buts its provision for credit losses jumped.

U.S.-Huawei Fight to Take Center Stage at Mobile Trade Show

A large delegation of U.S. officials is heading to Spain for the world's largest telecommunications trade show, planning to ratchet up the offensive against China's Huawei.

Booking Directs Its Own Traffic

More brand ads could mean more business for Booking Holdings.

BMW, Daimler to Invest More Than EUR1B in Mobility Partnership

German luxury car makers Daimler and BMW said that they plan to invest more than 1 billion euros to create five joint-ventures combining their car-sharing, ride-hailing and charging business, as well as other services.

Pinterest Files Confidentially for IPO

Pinterest has confidentially filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering, joining a parade of highly valued technology startups planning to list their shares in 2019.

Kraft Heinz Divulges SEC Investigation, Swings to Loss

Kraft Heinz on Thursday wrote down the value of its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands by $15.4 billion, disclosed an investigation by federal securities regulators and slashed its dividend, sending its shares plunging after hours.

First Tesla Model 3s Zoom Into China, Outracing Tariff Threat

China's first Model 3 owners have taken express delivery of their new cars after the electric-car maker rushed a boatload of vehicles across the Pacific to beat a looming tariff deadline.

Provident Target of GBP1.3 Billion Takeover Bid

The former head of sub-prime lender Provident Financial, John van Kuffeler, has made a bid to return to lead the group by buying it through a much-smaller rival.

Baidu's Costly Search for Growth

Chinese tech giant Baidu's revenue growth, particularly outside its core search business, is strong-but comes at a high price.