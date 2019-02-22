Facebook to Pull Controversial Onavo App

Facebook is shutting down its Onavo app that tracks user behavior, a sign the social-media titan is rethinking how it collects information about users amid widespread privacy concerns.

Glencore Contractor in Congo Spills Acid, Killing 20

A truck owned by a contractor for a Glencore mining company in the Democratic Republic of Congo crashed and spilled sulfuric acid on two vehicles, killing about 20 people.

UnitedHealth Employee Cleared to Join Health Venture of Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan

A federal judge on Friday denied a UnitedHealth Group Inc. attempt to block a former employee from joining the new health-care venture launched by Amazon.com, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equifax Expects U.S., Canada Regulatory Action Over 2017 Breach

Equifax said regulators in the U.S. and Canada intend to press forward their cases against the consumer credit reporting agency over a 2017 breach that exposed personal information of more than 140 million people.

Mastercard Renews Effort to Enter Chinese Market

Mastercard, after years of frustrated attempts to enter the Chinese market, is trying again by joining with a Chinese company close to the regulator in charge of approving credit card businesses.

Barrick Gold Says It Has Looked at Possible Deal With Newmont

Barrick Gold said it may pursue a merger with rival Newmont Mining-a potential blockbuster deal that would unite the world's two biggest gold producers and cap a flurry of recent, big acquisitions by gold miners.

Volkswagen 2018 Net Profit Up, Dividend Raised

Volkswagen said Friday that its 2018 net profit increased as it raised its dividend.

Wayfair Firms Up but Could Still Be Rickety

Wayfair is accustomed to spending more money on acquiring customers than it gets back. Perhaps the furniture retailer is making progress toward breaking the habit.

U.S.-Huawei Fight to Take Center Stage at Trade Show

A large delegation of U.S. officials is heading to Spain for the world's largest telecommunications trade show, planning to ratchet up a monthslong offensive against Huawei that has produced mixed results.

Fox Cuts Smollett From Final Episodes of 'Empire' Season

Actor Jussie Smollett, won't appear in this season's final two episodes of the Fox series "Empire" after he was charged by Chicago police with filing a false report.