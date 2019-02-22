Key Brands Pay Price of Kraft Heinz Cost-Cutting

Kraft Heinz, in slashing the value of its biggest brands, basically admitted that its Kraft cheese and Oscar Mayer deli meat aren't worth as much as they were when the brands merged with Heinz less than four years ago.

Facebook to Pull Controversial Onavo App

Facebook is shutting down its Onavo app that tracks user behavior, a sign the social-media titan is rethinking how it collects information about users amid widespread privacy concerns.

Berkshire's Stock Gets Caught in the Kraft Heinz Swoon

Shares in Berkshire Hathaway fell nearly 2%, ahead of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report Saturday morning, dragged down by the disclosure of a multibillion-dollar write-down at Kraft Heinz.

Glencore Contractor in Congo Spills Acid, Killing 20

A truck owned by a contractor for a Glencore mining company in the Democratic Republic of Congo crashed and spilled sulfuric acid on two vehicles, killing about 20 people.

UnitedHealth Employee Cleared to Join Health Venture of Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan

A federal judge on Friday denied a UnitedHealth Group Inc. attempt to block a former employee from joining the new health-care venture launched by Amazon.com, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wildfire Victims Protest PG&E Bid to Pay Employee Bonuses

Lawyers for victims of several California wildfires are asking a bankruptcy judge to reject Pacific Gas & Electric Co.'s request to pay $130 million in bonuses to employees, saying they don't deserve to be awarded for good performance.

Equifax Expects U.S., Canada Regulatory Action Over 2017 Breach

Equifax said regulators in the U.S. and Canada intend to press forward their cases against the consumer credit reporting agency over a 2017 breach that exposed personal information of more than 140 million people.

Mastercard Renews Effort to Enter Chinese Market

Mastercard, after years of frustrated attempts to enter the Chinese market, is trying again by joining with a Chinese company close to the regulator in charge of approving credit card businesses.

Barrick Gold Is Considering a Deal With Newmont

Barrick Gold said it may pursue a merger with rival Newmont Mining-a potential blockbuster deal that would unite the world's two biggest gold producers and cap a flurry of recent, big acquisitions by gold miners.

Volkswagen 2018 Net Profit Up, Dividend Raised

Volkswagen said Friday that its 2018 net profit increased as it raised its dividend.