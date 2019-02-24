Newmont Says Rival Miner Barrick Gold Has Bought a Small Stake

Newmont Mining said Sunday that rival miner Barrick Gold has taken a small stake and proposed to make it easier for Newmont stock owners to call a meeting, a move that comes ahead of a potential hostile bid by the Canadian company.

Popular Apps Cease Sharing Data With Facebook

Popular health and fitness apps scrambled to stop sending sensitive personal information to Facebook after The Wall Street Journal reported Friday many were transmitting detailed information about topics including their users' weight and menstrual cycles.

Microsoft's Hype Strategy for HoloLens Is to Avoid It

With the debut of HoloLens 2, Microsoft's augmented-reality headset gets lighter, with a wider field of view. But it's meant for getting real work done, not shooting space invaders.

'How to Train Your Dragon' Sequel Flies to Top

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" topped the domestic box office over the weekend with $55.5 million.

Huawei's Foldable Smartphone Raises the Bar-and Price Tag

Just days after Samsung Electronics launched the industry's first mainstream foldable-screen smartphone, China's Huawei Technologies upped the ante with a competing device with an even more stratospheric price tag.

Abu Dhabi State-Owned Oil Company Signs $4 Billion Deal With KKR, BlackRock

State-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., or Adnoc, said Sunday it signed a $4 billion midstream pipeline infrastructure deal with U.S. investment firms & Co. and Inc.

Nokia Positions Itself as More Secure Than Rival Huawei

Nokia Chief Executive Rajeev Suri emphasized the Finnish company's focus on security as a selling point at the Barcelona telecom-industry conference where U.S. officials plan to urge governments and wireless carriers to avoid Huawei.

Bud's Super Bowl Ad Threatens to Derail Beer Alliance

A fight between America's two biggest brewers is jeopardizing a proposed "Got Milk?"-style campaign intended to help struggling beer makers win back drinkers who have defected to wine and spirits.

'Anthem' Can't Drown Out 'Apex' for Electronic Arts

'Anthem,' a new sci-fi shooter game from Electronic Arts isn't racking up stellar reviews with critics. Meanwhile, 'Apex Legends,' launched without warning, is potentially more lucrative in the longer term.

Target Takes on Victoria's Secret

Target is launching lingerie and sleepwear lines, becoming the latest retail behemoth to challenge market leader Victoria's Secret.