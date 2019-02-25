Roche Agrees to Buy Biotech Firm Spark Therapeutics

The Swiss drugmaker agreed to acquire Philadelphia-based Spark for $114.50 a share in a deal with an equity value of about $4.8 billion.

Popular Apps Cease Sharing Data With Facebook

Popular health and fitness apps scrambled to stop sending sensitive personal information to Facebook after The Wall Street Journal reported Friday many were transmitting detailed information about topics including their users' weight and menstrual cycles.

Abu Dhabi State-Owned Oil Company Signs $4 Billion Deal With KKR, BlackRock

State-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., or Adnoc, said Sunday it signed a $4 billion midstream pipeline infrastructure deal with U.S. investment firms & Co. and Inc.

Nokia Positions Itself as More Secure Than Rival Huawei

Nokia Chief Executive Rajeev Suri emphasized the Finnish company's focus on security as a selling point at the Barcelona telecom-industry conference where U.S. officials plan to urge governments and wireless carriers to avoid Huawei.

Newmont Says Rival Miner Barrick Gold Has Bought a Small Stake

Newmont Mining said Sunday that rival miner Barrick Gold has taken a small stake and proposed to make it easier for Newmont stock owners to call a meeting, a move that comes ahead of a potential hostile bid by the Canadian company.

Microsoft's Hype Strategy for HoloLens Is to Avoid It

With the debut of HoloLens 2, Microsoft's augmented-reality headset gets lighter, with a wider field of view. But it's meant for getting real work done, not shooting space invaders.

'How to Train Your Dragon' Sequel Flies to Top

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" topped the domestic box office over the weekend with $55.5 million.

Huawei's Foldable Smartphone Raises the Bar-and Price Tag

Just days after Samsung Electronics launched the industry's first mainstream foldable-screen smartphone, China's Huawei Technologies upped the ante with a competing device with an even more stratospheric price tag.

Activist Investor Claims Insurer Wastes Money on CEO's Lifestyle

Voce Capital says Argo Group's board is letting its chief executive misuse company assets on jet trips, designer office chairs and other expenses. The investor plans to launch a proxy fight against the company, which says its performance remains strong.

India Increases Pressure on Amazon and Walmart

India proposed new rules for foreign e-commerce firms, the country's latest move to rein in large American tech companies that dominate the country's budding internet economy.