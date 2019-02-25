Pharmaceutical Industry CEOs Face Senate Hearing on Drug Prices

Executives for some the biggest drug companies will visit Capitol Hill on Tuesday to face tough questions in a Senate hearing on the rising cost of medicines.

Buffett: I Overpaid for Kraft Heinz

Warren Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway and Brazilian private-equity firm 3G Capital overpaid in 2015 when they helped Heinz buy Kraft to form Kraft Heinz, but he has no plans to sell.

Bank of America to Drop Merrill Lynch Name From Some Businesses

Mother Merrill was a Wall Street institution for decades. But Bank of America, which bought the firm in 2008 and has preserved the name in parts of the bank, now plans to largely get rid of it.

GE to Sell Its Biotech Business to Danaher for $21 Billion

GE agreed to sell its biotechnology business to Danaher for $21 billion in cash, moving to pay down debt by parting with one of its fastest growing businesses.

Windstream Files for Bankruptcy After Legal Loss

Windstream Holdings, the rural broadband provider, filed for bankruptcy protection Monday after losing a legal battle with hedge fund Aurelius Capital Management.

Barclays Financed 2018 Social and Environmental Activities

Barclays facilitated less financing for environmental or social projects last year due to market conditions, the U.K. bank said in its latest ESG Report.

Mining Giant Barrick Makes Unsolicited Bid for Rival Newmont

Barrick Gold said it has proposed an all-share merger with Newmont Mining, a move that could create a mining giant that would be valued at around $42 billion.

Krispy Kreme Owner JAB Pushes Into Pet Care

JAB has agreed to buy a majority stake in a chain of U.S. pet hospitals, giving the acquisitive owner of Krispy Kreme and Dr Pepper, a new avenue for growth as Americans spend more than ever on their pets.

Lineage Logistics Buys Rival Preferred Freezer Services

Lineage Logistics, the second-largest refrigerated storage company in the world by space, is acquiring Preferred Freezer Services, expanding its global warehouse footprint in a sector driven by growing demand for rapid delivery of fresh foods to consumers.

A Chinese Broker for U.S. Stocks Seeks a Nasdaq Listing

The owner of the Tiger Brokers online-trading platform said in a prospectus that it plans to raise up to $150 million in the initial public offering.