Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 03:16pm EST
Pharmaceutical Industry CEOs Face Senate Hearing on Drug Prices

Executives for some the biggest drug companies will visit Capitol Hill on Tuesday to face tough questions in a Senate hearing on the rising cost of medicines. 

 
Buffett: I Overpaid for Kraft Heinz

Warren Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway and Brazilian private-equity firm 3G Capital overpaid in 2015 when they helped Heinz buy Kraft to form Kraft Heinz, but he has no plans to sell. 

 
Bank of America to Drop Merrill Lynch Name From Some Businesses

Mother Merrill was a Wall Street institution for decades. But Bank of America, which bought the firm in 2008 and has preserved the name in parts of the bank, now plans to largely get rid of it. 

 
GE to Sell Its Biotech Business to Danaher for $21 Billion

GE agreed to sell its biotechnology business to Danaher for $21 billion in cash, moving to pay down debt by parting with one of its fastest growing businesses. 

 
Windstream Files for Bankruptcy After Legal Loss

Windstream Holdings, the rural broadband provider, filed for bankruptcy protection Monday after losing a legal battle with hedge fund Aurelius Capital Management. 

 
Barclays Financed 2018 Social and Environmental Activities

Barclays facilitated less financing for environmental or social projects last year due to market conditions, the U.K. bank said in its latest ESG Report. 

 
Mining Giant Barrick Makes Unsolicited Bid for Rival Newmont

Barrick Gold said it has proposed an all-share merger with Newmont Mining, a move that could create a mining giant that would be valued at around $42 billion. 

 
Krispy Kreme Owner JAB Pushes Into Pet Care

JAB has agreed to buy a majority stake in a chain of U.S. pet hospitals, giving the acquisitive owner of Krispy Kreme and Dr Pepper, a new avenue for growth as Americans spend more than ever on their pets. 

 
Lineage Logistics Buys Rival Preferred Freezer Services

Lineage Logistics, the second-largest refrigerated storage company in the world by space, is acquiring Preferred Freezer Services, expanding its global warehouse footprint in a sector driven by growing demand for rapid delivery of fresh foods to consumers. 

 
A Chinese Broker for U.S. Stocks Seeks a Nasdaq Listing

The owner of the Tiger Brokers online-trading platform said in a prospectus that it plans to raise up to $150 million in the initial public offering.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30pDollar, yen fall as safe-haven allure eases after tariff delay
RE
03:30pCURRENCIES : Dollar Rivals Shine Amid Strong Risk Appetite After Tariff Deadline Extension
DJ
03:27pDollar, yen fall as safe-haven allure eases after tariff delay
RE
03:18pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Sends Condolences on the Passing of Philippine Central Bank Governor Espenilla
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:13pU.S. trial tests claims Roundup weed killer caused cancer
RE
03:06pPharmaceutical Industry CEOs Face Senate Hearing on Drug Prices
DJ
02:49pPharma stocks could see turbulence from U.S. Senate drug-price hearing
RE
02:43pYellen Says Trump Doesn't Understand Economic Policy
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : In a shift, Buffett says focus on Berkshire's stock price
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Huawei says Trump 'clear and correct' on 5G as trade deadline looms
3BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Persimmon shares drop after house-funding scheme practices come under fire
4DANAHER CORPORATION : DANAHER : GE inks $21 billion biopharma sale to Danaher in U-turn under Culp
5THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : WARREN BUFFETT : I Overpaid for Kraft Heinz -- Update

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.