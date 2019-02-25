Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 07:16pm EST
SEC Asks Manhattan Federal Court to Hold Musk in Contempt

The Securities and Exchange Commission says in a court filing that a Feb. 19 tweet regarding projected production volumes in 2019 violated terms of a prior settlement. 

 
Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi Joins Amazon's Board

Indra Nooyi, the former chief executive of PepsiCo, has joined Amazon's board of directors as the Seattle-based retail and technology giant continues its refresh of the panel. 

 
Pharmaceutical Industry CEOs Face Senate Hearing on Drug Prices

Executives for some of the biggest drug companies will visit Capitol Hill on Tuesday to face tough questions in a Senate hearing on the rising cost of medicines. 

 
GE to Sell Its Biotech Business to Danaher for $21 Billion

GE agreed to sell its biotechnology business to Danaher for $21 billion in cash, moving to pay down debt by parting with one of its fastest growing businesses. 

 
Lawyers Spar Over Science at Start of Second Roundup Weedkiller Trial

Bayer began defending itself in a second trial alleging its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, a case the company is under pressure to win to help stop a downward spiral of its share price. 

 
Buffett: I Overpaid for Kraft Heinz

Warren Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway and Brazilian private-equity firm 3G Capital overpaid in 2015 when they helped Heinz buy Kraft to form Kraft Heinz, but he has no plans to sell. 

 
Bank of America to Drop Merrill Lynch Name From Some Businesses

Mother Merrill was a Wall Street institution for decades. But Bank of America, which bought the firm in 2008 and has preserved the name in parts of the bank, now plans to largely get rid of it. 

 
Shake Shack Revenue Rises, Helped by Higher Prices

Shake Shack Inc.'s revenue climbed 29% in its latest quarter, boosted by higher prices and new locations. 

 
PG&E Proposed Debt Trading Restrictions Set Off Protests

An indication from PG&E Corp. that it might restrict trading in its debt has set alarm bells ringing among distressed investing funds that have swarmed around the California utility's mega-billion-dollar bankruptcy case. 

 
Windstream Files for Bankruptcy After Legal Loss

Windstream Holdings, the rural broadband provider, filed for bankruptcy protection Monday after losing a legal battle with hedge fund Aurelius Capital Management.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:58pTaiwan concerns mean China defence budget likely to defy slowing economy
RE
07:56pYen sags, sterling up on report UK's May to delay Brexit date
RE
07:52pPound jumps to four-week high, Asian shares take a breather
RE
07:43pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : New analysis of the Australian workforce, 2011 to 2016 (Media Release)
PU
07:43pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Eastern States are biggest water consumers (Media Release)
PU
07:37pFed's Clarida Says Bond Market Signals Warrant Attention
DJ
07:21pBOJ Kuroda - China economy to pick up in latter half of this year
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:12pU.S. housing outlook stuck in a lull as economy dulls
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says 'signing summit' with Xi for U.S.-China deal possible soon
2SEC asks U.S. judge to hold Tesla's Musk in contempt of violating deal
3KILROY REALTY CORP : KILROY REALTY CORPORATION : to Participate in Citi's 2019 Global Property CEO Conference
4COBALT BLUE HOLDINGS LTD : COBALT BLUE HOLDINGS LIMITED (ASX:COB) Positive Large Scale Testwork Results
5TESLA : TESLA : SEC wants Tesla CEO Elon Musk held in contempt for tweeting

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.