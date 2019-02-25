SEC Asks Manhattan Federal Court to Hold Musk in Contempt

The Securities and Exchange Commission says in a court filing that a Feb. 19 tweet regarding projected production volumes in 2019 violated terms of a prior settlement.

Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi Joins Amazon's Board

Indra Nooyi, the former chief executive of PepsiCo, has joined Amazon's board of directors as the Seattle-based retail and technology giant continues its refresh of the panel.

Pharmaceutical Industry CEOs Face Senate Hearing on Drug Prices

Executives for some of the biggest drug companies will visit Capitol Hill on Tuesday to face tough questions in a Senate hearing on the rising cost of medicines.

GE to Sell Its Biotech Business to Danaher for $21 Billion

GE agreed to sell its biotechnology business to Danaher for $21 billion in cash, moving to pay down debt by parting with one of its fastest growing businesses.

Lawyers Spar Over Science at Start of Second Roundup Weedkiller Trial

Bayer began defending itself in a second trial alleging its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, a case the company is under pressure to win to help stop a downward spiral of its share price.

Buffett: I Overpaid for Kraft Heinz

Warren Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway and Brazilian private-equity firm 3G Capital overpaid in 2015 when they helped Heinz buy Kraft to form Kraft Heinz, but he has no plans to sell.

Bank of America to Drop Merrill Lynch Name From Some Businesses

Mother Merrill was a Wall Street institution for decades. But Bank of America, which bought the firm in 2008 and has preserved the name in parts of the bank, now plans to largely get rid of it.

Shake Shack Revenue Rises, Helped by Higher Prices

Shake Shack Inc.'s revenue climbed 29% in its latest quarter, boosted by higher prices and new locations.

PG&E Proposed Debt Trading Restrictions Set Off Protests

An indication from PG&E Corp. that it might restrict trading in its debt has set alarm bells ringing among distressed investing funds that have swarmed around the California utility's mega-billion-dollar bankruptcy case.

Windstream Files for Bankruptcy After Legal Loss

Windstream Holdings, the rural broadband provider, filed for bankruptcy protection Monday after losing a legal battle with hedge fund Aurelius Capital Management.