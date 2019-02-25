SEC Asks Manhattan Federal Court to Hold Musk in Contempt

The Securities and Exchange Commission says in a court filing that a Feb. 19 tweet regarding projected production volumes in 2019 violated terms of a prior settlement.

Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi Joins Amazon's Board

Indra Nooyi, the former chief executive of PepsiCo, has joined Amazon's board of directors as the Seattle-based retail and technology giant continues its refresh of the panel.

Etsy Stock Rises, as Users and Sellers Grow

Etsy's sales and profits beat Wall Street projections in the most recent quarter, and the online marketplace forecast another year of strong growth, sending shares up in extended trading.

Shake Shack Revenue Rises, Helped by Higher Prices

Shake Shack Inc.'s revenue climbed 29% in its latest quarter, boosted by higher prices and new locations.

Pharmaceutical Industry CEOs Face Senate Hearing on Drug Prices

Executives for some of the biggest drug companies will visit Capitol Hill on Tuesday to face tough questions in a Senate hearing on the rising cost of medicines.

Trump Organization Details Level of Profits from Foreign Governments

The Trump Organization said it had donated $191,000 in profits it received from foreign governments in 2018 to the Treasury, nearly 30% more than it reported the previous year.

PG&E Proposed Debt Trading Restrictions Set Off Protests

An indication from PG&E Corp. that it might restrict trading in its debt has set alarm bells ringing among distressed investing funds that have swarmed around the California utility's mega-billion-dollar bankruptcy case.

Payless Wins Approval to Begin Using Bankruptcy Loan

Payless ShoeSource Inc. received court approval to begin using the $25 million bankruptcy financing package it received just a few days earlier.

Krispy Kreme Owner JAB Pushes Into Pet Care

JAB has agreed to buy a majority stake in a chain of U.S. pet hospitals, giving the acquisitive owner of Krispy Kreme and Dr Pepper, a new avenue for growth as Americans spend more than ever on their pets.

Buffett: I Overpaid for Kraft Heinz

Warren Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway and Brazilian private-equity firm 3G Capital overpaid in 2015 when they helped Heinz buy Kraft to form Kraft Heinz, but he has no plans to sell.