News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

02/26/2019 | 05:16pm EST
Activist Investors, eBay Nearing Settlement That Sets Stage for Possible Change

Online marketplace eBay and activist investors Elliott Management and Starboard Value are nearing a settlement deal that would give the activists board seats and could open the door to the company breaking itself up. 

 
Judge Gives Musk Until March 11 to Answer Contempt Claims

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has until March 11 to answer federal regulators' claims that tweets he issued last week violated an enforcement settlement he reached last year, a federal judge decided Tuesday. 

 
U.S. Takes Huawei Fight Directly to Telecom Industry

U.S. officials came to the world's largest telecom trade fair to press allies to exclude Huawei equipment from next-generation cellular networks, calling the Chinese company's gear a security risk. 

 
Fiat Chrysler to Invest $4.5 Billion in  Manufacturing in Michigan

Fiat Chrysler said it will spend $4.5 billion to expand factory production in Michigan, including building a new assembly plant in Detroit to produce Jeep sport-utility vehicles. 

 
Credit-Reporting Companies Told Their System Is 'Broken'

Lawmakers on Tuesday launched a new attack on consumer credit-reporting companies, a year and a half after the data breach at Equifax exposed personal financial details of millions of Americans. 

 
Citgo Debt Ratings on Watch Amid Venezuela Turmoil

Venezuela's Citgo Petroleum Corp. is at risk of having the due date moved up to pay off billions of dollars in debt, according to a Fitch Ratings report. 

 
GE Transportation Workers Are on Strike Under New Owner

More than a thousand workers went on strike Tuesday at a former General Electric Co. locomotive plant in Erie, Pa., a day after the operation was acquired by Wabtec Corp. 

 
U.S. Appeals Court Rejects Justice Department Antitrust Challenge to AT&T-Time Warner Deal

A federal appeals court rejected the Justice Department's bid to roll back AT&T's 2018 acquisition of Time Warner, a second defeat for government antitrust enforcers who sought to sink the $80 billion-plus deal. 

 
VW to Invest Nearly $2 Billion in Ford Self-Driving Cars

Volkswagen is planning to invest around $1.7 billion in a self-driving car venture with Ford's subsidiary Argo as auto makers seek to share the huge costs of developing self-driving cars. 

 
Metro Bank 2018 Pretax Profit More Than Doubled

Metro Bank on Tuesday said pretax profit more than doubled in 2018, citing the positive impact of strong lending growth and improving economies of scale.

