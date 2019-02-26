Log in
02/26/2019 | 07:16pm EST
Warren Buffett Is Doing Something Rare: Selling a Business

Berkshire Hathaway has agreed to sell one of its workers' compensation insurance companies, a rare move for Warren Buffett. 

 
Papa John's Annual Sales Fall for First Time Since 2009

Papa John's swung to a quarterly loss and reported its first annual sales decline in nearly a decade, underscoring a tumultuous year in which it lost a deal with the National Football League and ended up in an all-out fight with founder John Schnatter. 

 
GE Shed 30,000 Workers Last Year

General Electric disclosed that it shed 30,000 workers last year as the conglomerate restructured its operations and sold off some business lines. 

 
Many Company Hacks Go Undisclosed to SEC

Few companies are telling securities regulators about cyberattacks, a new analysis finds, despite recent efforts to bolster disclosures of such incidents to investors. 

 
Activist Investors, eBay Nearing Settlement That Sets Stage for Possible Change

Online marketplace eBay and activist investors Elliott Management and Starboard Value are nearing a settlement deal that would give the activists board seats and could open the door to the company breaking itself up. 

 
Judge Gives Musk Until March 11 to Answer Contempt Claims

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has until March 11 to answer federal regulators' claims that tweets he issued last week violated an enforcement settlement he reached last year, a federal judge decided Tuesday. 

 
Dean Foods to Review Its Business

The food and beverage company said it is assess strategic options including the possible breakup of the biggest U.S. milk producer, as pressure mounts on dairy processors facing low prices and new competition from big retailers. 

 
U.S. Takes Huawei Fight Directly to Telecom Industry

U.S. officials came to the world's largest telecom trade fair to press allies to exclude Huawei equipment from next-generation cellular networks, calling the Chinese company's gear a security risk. 

 
Fiat Chrysler to Invest $4.5 Billion in  Manufacturing in Michigan

Fiat Chrysler said it will spend $4.5 billion to expand factory production in Michigan, including building a new assembly plant in Detroit to produce Jeep sport-utility vehicles. 

 
Credit-Reporting Companies Told Their System Is 'Broken'

Lawmakers on Tuesday launched a new attack on consumer credit-reporting companies, a year and a half after the data breach at Equifax exposed personal financial details of millions of Americans.

