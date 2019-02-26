Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

02/26/2019 | 09:16pm EST
Wynn Resorts to Pay $20 Million Fine Related to Sexual Misconduct Investigation

Nevada gambling regulators levied their largest fine in state history against Wynn Resorts after the company admitted that it ignored sexual misconduct allegations against founder and former Chief Executive Steve Wynn. 

 
SEC's Tussle With Tesla's Musk Shows Challenge of Regulating Iconic CEOs

The latest legal action between U.S. securities regulators and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk highlights the challenge facing regulators and boards when it comes to reining in a wealthy chief executive whose identity is closely tied to the value of the company he or she leads. 

 
Warren Buffett Is Doing Something Rare: Selling a Business

Berkshire Hathaway has agreed to sell one of its workers' compensation insurance companies, a rare move for Warren Buffett. 

 
WW International Shares Plunge After It Details Struggles to Increase Membership

WW International Inc. said its early-year push to add members hadn't gone as well as expected, a warning that sent shares in the diet-and-wellness company down after-hours trading Tuesday. 

 
Papa John's Annual Sales Fall for First Time Since 2009

Papa John's swung to a quarterly loss and reported its first annual sales decline in nearly a decade, underscoring a tumultuous year in which it lost a deal with the National Football League and ended up in an all-out fight with founder John Schnatter. 

 
GE Shed 30,000 Workers Last Year

General Electric disclosed that it shed 30,000 workers last year as the conglomerate restructured its operations and sold off some business lines. 

 
Dean Foods to Review Its Business

The food and beverage company said it is assess strategic options including the possible breakup of the biggest U.S. milk producer, as pressure mounts on dairy processors facing low prices and new competition from big retailers. 

 
U.S. Appeals Court Rejects Justice Department Antitrust Challenge to AT&T-Time Warner Deal

A federal appeals court rejected the Justice Department's bid to roll back AT&T's 2018 acquisition of Time Warner, ending efforts by government antitrust enforcers to sink the $80 billion-plus deal. 

 
Activist Investors, eBay Nearing Settlement That Sets Stage for Possible Change

Online marketplace eBay and activist investors Elliott Management and Starboard Value are nearing a settlement deal that would give the activists board seats and could open the door to the company breaking itself up. 

 
After Deadly Dam Collapse, World's Biggest Miners Push for New Standards

Some of the world's largest miners said they would create a global standard for managing waste dams that will likely include a system for independent reviews of the structures, after a deadly dam collapse in Brazil last month.

