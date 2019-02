Wynn Resorts to Pay $20 Million Fine Related to Sexual Misconduct Investigation

Nevada gambling regulators levied their largest fine in state history against Wynn Resorts after the company admitted that it ignored sexual misconduct allegations against founder and former Chief Executive Steve Wynn.

CME Electronic Futures Trading Halted Due to 'Technical Issues'

Exchange operator CME Group said electronic trading across its futures markets was halted late Tuesday evening due to "technical issues" and that it is trying to fix the problem.

Blackstone Life Sciences, Novartis to Launch Cardiovascular Drug Company

Blackstone Group is partnering with Novartis to develop drugs to treat blood clots, the first investment by the private-equity firm's new life-sciences business.

SEC's Tussle With Tesla's Musk Shows Challenge of Regulating Iconic CEOs

The latest legal action between U.S. securities regulators and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk highlights the challenge facing regulators and boards when it comes to reining in a wealthy chief executive whose identity is closely tied to the value of the company he or she leads.

Warren Buffett Is Doing Something Rare: Selling a Business

Berkshire Hathaway has agreed to sell one of its workers' compensation insurance companies, a rare move for Warren Buffett.

WW International Shares Plunge After It Details Struggles to Increase Membership

WW International Inc. said its early-year push to add members hadn't gone as well as expected, a warning that sent shares in the diet-and-wellness company down after-hours trading Tuesday.

Swedbank Drops EY as External Auditor Amid Reports of Danske Bank Ties

Swedbank AB on Tuesday abruptly switched the external auditor in charge of investigating allegations the bank facilitated billions in suspicious transactions, including some that could be traced to a massive money-laundering scandal at Danske Bank A/S.

Papa John's Annual Sales Fall for First Time Since 2009

Papa John's swung to a quarterly loss and reported its first annual sales decline in nearly a decade, underscoring a tumultuous year in which it lost a deal with the National Football League and ended up in an all-out fight with founder John Schnatter.

GE Shed 30,000 Workers Last Year

General Electric disclosed that it shed 30,000 workers last year as the conglomerate restructured its operations and sold off some business lines.

Dean Foods to Review Its Business

The food and beverage company said it is assess strategic options including the possible breakup of the biggest U.S. milk producer, as pressure mounts on dairy processors facing low prices and new competition from big retailers.