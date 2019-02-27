Log in
0
02/27/2019 | 07:16am EST
Fidelity's Fees on Low-Cost Funds Eyed in Government Probe

The Labor Department is investigating Fidelity Investments over an obscure and confidential fee it imposes on some mutual funds, according to a person familiar with the inquiry. 

 
Bayer Faces Mounting Weedkiller Lawsuits Amid Sweeping Revamp

Bayer said the number of plaintiffs suing the German company over its weedkillers had risen by another 1,900 over the last three months, the latest in a string of setbacks for chemicals and pharmaceuticals company. 

 
Rio Tinto Offers Record Returns as Miners Shower Investors With Cash

Rio Tinto pledged record returns to shareholders as the mining industry's cash bonanza continues, even as executives signal concern over the global outlook. 

 
Vietnam Gives U.S. Aviation Industry $21 Billion Boost

Vietnamese air carriers signed more than $21 billion in airline orders and service contracts with U.S. companies Wednesday on the sidelines of this week's Trump-Kim summit. 

 
Lego Builds on Popularity of U.S. Dollar Stores

Lego returned to growth last year, helped by sales of its colorful plastic bricks in new U.S, channels including Kohl's, Michaels and Dollar General, as well as a stronger focus on China. 

 
CME Electronic Futures Trading Resumes After Halt Blamed on 'Technical Issues'

Electronic trading across CME Group's futures markets resumed after technical problems triggered an hourslong trading halt. 

 
Vista Equity Partners Brings TA Associates Into Aptean Investor Fold

Aptean, an enterprise software provider backed by Vista Equity Partners, is adding a new investor to its ranks while retaining an old one. 

 
Blackstone Life Sciences, Novartis to Launch Cardiovascular Drug Company

Blackstone Group is partnering with Novartis to develop drugs to treat blood clots, the first investment by the private-equity firm's new life-sciences business. 

 
Wynn Resorts to Pay $20 Million Fine Related to Sexual Misconduct Investigation

Nevada gambling regulators levied their largest fine in state history against Wynn Resorts after the company admitted that it ignored sexual misconduct allegations against founder and former Chief Executive Steve Wynn. 

 
SEC's Tussle With Tesla's Musk Shows Challenge of Regulating Iconic CEOs

The latest legal action between U.S. securities regulators and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk highlights the challenge facing regulators and boards when it comes to reining in a wealthy chief executive whose identity is closely tied to the value of the company he or she leads.

