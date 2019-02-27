Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

02/27/2019 | 01:16pm EST
Campbell Shows Signs of Turnaround

Campbell Soup made progress in its effort to reignite growth after a tumultuous year, as some of its more prominent brands logged sales growth while foods made by rivals struggled. 

 
Germany's Merck Makes $5.24 Billion Offer for Versum Materials

German pharmaceutical and chemical company Merck says it wants to buy Arizona-based Versum Materials, potentially scuttling a pending merger Versum has with another company. 

 
Dean Shares Sink on Falling Sales

Dean Foods reported a steep loss as costs climbed and it divested business units, leaving the dairy maker in a weaker position as it explores a sale. 

 
Best Buy's Profit, Comparable Sales Rise

Best Buy said its holiday sales got a boost from the surging popularity of the "Fortnite" videogame, which spurred purchases of headphones and other accessories. 

 
Arbitrator Finds 21st Century Fox Defrauded Producers of 'Bones'

An arbitrator found 21st Century Fox defrauded producers and actors of the television series "Bones" and awarded close to $180 million in damages, in connection with distribution deals with Fox and Hulu. 

 
TJX Sales Rise as More Shoppers Flock to Stores

TJX reported a decline in fourth-quarter profit, but said that customer traffic led to an increase in comparable-store sales. 

 
Fidelity Under Investigation Over Obscure Mutual-Fund Fees

The Labor Department is investigating Fidelity Investments over an obscure and confidential fee it imposes on some mutual funds, according to a person familiar with the inquiry. 

 
Bayer Faces Mounting Weedkiller Lawsuits Amid Sweeping Revamp

Bayer said the number of plaintiffs suing over its weedkillers had risen by another 1,900 over the last three months, adding to legal pressure as it navigates a broad restructuring of its businesses. 

 
British Grocer Heads for Silicon Valley

The company that will help Kroger compete with Amazon has been a tricky one for investors to classify. At least the sale of half of Ocado's retail business makes it look more like a tech stock. 

 
Lego Returns to Growth as It Builds on U.S. Momentum

Lego returned to growth last year, helped by sales of its colorful plastic bricks in new U.S, channels including Kohl's, Michaels and Dollar General, as well as a stronger focus on China.

