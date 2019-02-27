Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 07:16pm EST
Liberty Global to Sell Swiss Operation

John Malone's Liberty Global, a holding company for European cable assets, will sell its Swiss unit, UPC Switzerland, to Sunrise Communications Group in a deal with an enterprise value of about $6.3 billion. 

 
Big Bristol-Myers Shareholder Opposes Celgene Deal

One of Bristol-Myers's largest shareholders is opposing the company's $74 billion deal to buy rival Celgene Corp., becoming the latest investor to express its unhappiness with the transaction. 

 
Square Reports 51% Growth of Total Revenue

Payments company Square Inc. reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $28 million, compared with a loss of $16 million a year earlier, despite a 51% increase in total revenue. 

 
Wabco Confirms Approach From Germany's ZF

Wabco Holdings Inc. on Wednesday confirmed preliminary talks about a potential transaction with German auto-parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen AG but offered no further comment. 

 
HP Sales Rise, but Fall Short of Estimates

HP's sales missed Wall Street targets in the most recent quarter, but the company maintained its full-year outlook on adjusted profit. 

 
EBay Is Expected to Give Activist Shareholders at Least 2 Board Seats

The agreement eBay is nearing with shareholders Elliott Management and Starboard Value would give each one a board seat, with possible input on another seat. 

 
Wall Street Investors Look to California Governor to Fix PG&E

Wall Street investors are looking to California Gov. Gavin Newsom to come through with a proposal to fix PG&E, the state's largest utility, a lawyer for bondholders said at a bankruptcy court hearing in San Francisco Wednesday. 

 
Southwest Airlines Receives Approval to Fly Between West Coast Cities and Hawaii

Regulatory approval comes several months after the airline first proposed Hawaii service, which it calls its growth opportunity. 

 
Facebook Erases History at a Cost

Clearing user history could wipe away some advertising growth that Facebook needs. 

 
Activist Investor Elliott Takes Majority Control of Troubled Trucker Roadrunner

Roadrunner Transportation Systems completed a rights offering that brings the troubled trucking company an infusion of more than $30 million in cash and brings the business under the control of activist investor Elliott Management.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:35pJapan's factory output posts biggest fall in a year, outlook sags
RE
07:35pAsian stocks slip as trade optimism retreats, dollar holds gains
RE
07:21pGlobal stock market resurgence to be short-lived, 2019 outlook cut - Reuters Poll
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:07pUK consumer morale edges up from five-year low as Brexit uncertainty persists
RE
07:04pJapan January retail sales rise 0.6 percent year-on-year - government
RE
06:50pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : ‘No Place in Twenty-First Century' for Capital Punishment, Secretary-General Tells World Congress against Death Penalty, Urging Universal Abolishment of Practice
PU
06:50pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Independent Audit Advisory Committee Holds Forty-Fifth Session at United Nations Office in Geneva, 20-22 February
PU
06:27pWells Fargo starts settlement talks with Justice Dept, SEC
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KKR & CO INC : EXCLUSIVE: KKR, China's Tencent eyeing bids for Universal Music - sources
2APPLE : APPLE : self-driving car layoffs give hints to division's direction
3BHP GROUP LTD : BHP : 'transformation agenda' sees raft of executive changes
4Big Bristol-Myers Shareholder Opposes Celgene Deal
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : BlackBerry sues Twitter for patent infringement

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.