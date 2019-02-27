Liberty Global to Sell Swiss Operation

John Malone's Liberty Global, a holding company for European cable assets, will sell its Swiss unit, UPC Switzerland, to Sunrise Communications Group in a deal with an enterprise value of about $6.3 billion.

Big Bristol-Myers Shareholder Opposes Celgene Deal

One of Bristol-Myers's largest shareholders is opposing the company's $74 billion deal to buy rival Celgene Corp., becoming the latest investor to express its unhappiness with the transaction.

Square Reports 51% Growth of Total Revenue

Payments company Square Inc. reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $28 million, compared with a loss of $16 million a year earlier, despite a 51% increase in total revenue.

Wabco Confirms Approach From Germany's ZF

Wabco Holdings Inc. on Wednesday confirmed preliminary talks about a potential transaction with German auto-parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen AG but offered no further comment.

HP Sales Rise, but Fall Short of Estimates

HP's sales missed Wall Street targets in the most recent quarter, but the company maintained its full-year outlook on adjusted profit.

EBay Is Expected to Give Activist Shareholders at Least 2 Board Seats

The agreement eBay is nearing with shareholders Elliott Management and Starboard Value would give each one a board seat, with possible input on another seat.

Wall Street Investors Look to California Governor to Fix PG&E

Wall Street investors are looking to California Gov. Gavin Newsom to come through with a proposal to fix PG&E, the state's largest utility, a lawyer for bondholders said at a bankruptcy court hearing in San Francisco Wednesday.

Southwest Airlines Receives Approval to Fly Between West Coast Cities and Hawaii

Regulatory approval comes several months after the airline first proposed Hawaii service, which it calls its growth opportunity.

Facebook Erases History at a Cost

Clearing user history could wipe away some advertising growth that Facebook needs.

Activist Investor Elliott Takes Majority Control of Troubled Trucker Roadrunner

Roadrunner Transportation Systems completed a rights offering that brings the troubled trucking company an infusion of more than $30 million in cash and brings the business under the control of activist investor Elliott Management.