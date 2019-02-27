Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

02/27/2019 | 09:16pm EST
AT&T Weighs Combining HBO, Turner Units

Television veteran Robert Greenblatt is in advanced talks with AT&T Inc. to take a senior role at WarnerMedia that could include oversight of the HBO and Turner entertainment networks. 

 
Liberty Global to Sell Swiss Operation

John Malone's Liberty Global, a holding company for European cable assets, will sell its Swiss unit, UPC Switzerland, to Sunrise Communications Group in a deal with an enterprise value of about $6.3 billion. 

 
Big Bristol-Myers Shareholder Opposes Celgene Deal

One of Bristol-Myers's largest shareholders is opposing the company's $74 billion deal to buy rival Celgene Corp., becoming the latest investor to express its unhappiness with the transaction. 

 
Syneos Health Discloses SEC Investigation, Delays Filing Annual Report

Shares of the Nasdaq Stock Market-listed company, which had closed up 0.8% before the announcement and were then paused, tumbled more than 27% to $37.75 when after-hours trading resumed. Those losses come after Syneos Health shares fell about 7% in Tuesday's trading. 

 
Startup Satellite Venture OneWeb Blasts Off With Revised Business Plan

A Russian rocket blasted into orbit the first batch of small satellites for broadband venture OneWeb on Wednesday, as questions mount about the financial viability of such internet-via-space projects. 

 
Square Reports 51% Growth of Total Revenue

Payments company Square Inc. reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $28 million, compared with a loss of $16 million a year earlier, despite a 51% increase in total revenue. 

 
Wabco Confirms Approach From Germany's ZF

Wabco Holdings Inc. on Wednesday confirmed preliminary talks about a potential transaction with German auto-parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen AG but offered no further comment. 

 
HP Sales Rise, but Fall Short of Estimates

HP's sales missed Wall Street targets in the most recent quarter, but the company maintained its full-year outlook on adjusted profit. 

 
EBay Is Expected to Give Activist Shareholders at Least 2 Board Seats

The agreement eBay is nearing with shareholders Elliott Management and Starboard Value would give each one a board seat, with possible input on another seat. 

 
Southwest Airlines Receives Approval to Fly Between West Coast Cities and Hawaii

Regulatory approval comes several months after the airline first proposed Hawaii service, which it calls its growth opportunity.

