News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

02/28/2019 | 03:16pm EST
GM Says Two Top Executives to Leave the Company

General Motors' Global Manufacturing Chief Alicia Boler Davis will leave in April to join Amazon.com, while the head of North America, Alan Batey, will retire after 40 years. 

 
New York Requests Documents from Facebook, Apps on Data Sharing

A New York regulator is ramping up a promised investigation of how Facebook gathered sensitive personal information from popular smartphone applications, after a report by The Wall Street Journal revealed that many such apps were sending the social-media giant data including users' body weight and menstrual cycles. 

 
Starboard Details Opposition to Bristol-Myers Deal for Celgene

Activist investor Starboard Value detailed its opposition to Bristol-Myers Squibb's proposed acquisition of Celgene, describing the proposed takeover as poorly conceived and ill-advised. 

 
PG&E Says Its Equipment Was Probable 'Ignition Point' of Camp Fire, Takes $10.5 Billion Charge

PG&E said its equipment will probably be found to be an "ignition point" of the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif., last year that killed 85 people, and recorded total fire-related charges of $11.5 billion in the fourth quarter. 

 
Holiday Sales Haven't Rescued J.C. Penney, Victoria's Secret

The annual holiday shopping splurge no longer seems to be enough to boost the fortunes of chains like J.C. Penney and Victoria's Secret, which have struggled to draw in shoppers and compete online. 

 
Barclays Activist Sherborne Puts Cap on Potential Stock Gains, Losses with Loan

Sherborne Investors, the activist firm pushing Barclays to shrink its investment bank, is financing around half of its multibillion-dollar stake in the bank with a loan from Bank of America. 

 
A Penalty for Box

Cloud-software company Box fails to close some big deals, hurting its outlook. 

 
Carlyle Sees Rich Pickings in Japan

U.S. private-equity firm Carlyle Group predicts more buyout opportunities will emerge in Japan as local companies become increasingly open to foreign investment. 

 
U.S. Recorded-Music Revenue Rises Amid Streaming Subscription Surge

Revenue from music-streaming platforms now accounts for three-quarters of the music industry's top line, as subscriptions in the U.S. grew 42% in 2018 to top 50 million for the first time. 

 
Booking Holdings Is a Suite Deal After Tumble

Strengthening its brand in the U.S. and diversifying into Asia should help online-travel company Booking Holdings shake off weakness in the EU.

