HBO CEO Resigning Amid AT&T Restructuring

HBO Chairman and Chief Executive Richard Plepler said he is stepping down, a move that comes as new owner AT&T Inc. is looking to put its own stamp on the premium cable channel that was part of its $80 billion acquisition of Time Warner.

Tesla Shifts to Online Sales Model

Tesla is shifting all its global sales online to cut costs as it begins taking orders for the long-awaited $35,000 version of its Model 3 compact car.

Gap to Split Into Two Public Companies

Gap said it plans to split itself into two independent publicly traded entities, one unnamed company consisting of the iconic Gap brand and Old Navy.

Canadian Drug Firm Targeting U.S. City, County Employees Gets FDA Warning Shot

The Food and Drug Administration sent a warning letter to CanaRx, a Canadian company that makes low-cost prescription drugs available to employees of as many as 500 U.S. towns, cities and school districts.

ShopKo Dividends Paid Out Before Bankruptcy Are Under Investigation

More than $170 million in dividends that bankrupt retailer ShopKo paid to private-equity firm Sun Capital Partners and other owners since 2005 are being investigated by a special committee in the chapter 11 proceedings.

GM Says Two Top Executives to Leave the Company

General Motors' Global Manufacturing Chief Alicia Boler Davis will leave in April to join Amazon.com, while the head of North America, Alan Batey, will retire after 40 years.

New York Requests Documents from Facebook, Apps on Data Sharing

A New York regulator is ramping up a promised investigation of how Facebook gathered sensitive personal information from popular smartphone applications, after a report by The Wall Street Journal revealed that many such apps were sending the social-media giant data including users' body weight and menstrual cycles.

Starboard Details Opposition to Bristol-Myers Deal for Celgene

Activist investor Starboard Value detailed its opposition to Bristol-Myers Squibb's proposed acquisition of Celgene, describing the proposed takeover as poorly conceived and ill-advised.

PG&E Says Its Equipment Was Probable 'Ignition Point' of Camp Fire, Takes $10.5 Billion Charge

PG&E said its equipment will probably be found to be an "ignition point" of the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif., last year that killed 85 people, and recorded total fire-related charges of $11.5 billion in the fourth quarter.

Holiday Sales Haven't Rescued J.C. Penney, Victoria's Secret

The annual holiday shopping splurge no longer seems to be enough to boost the fortunes of chains like J.C. Penney and Victoria's Secret, which have struggled to draw in shoppers and compete online.