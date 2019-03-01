Dell Technologies Quarterly Results Beat Projects

Dell Technologies Inc.'s results in the latest period beat Wall Street targets but forecast sales growth to slow down this year.

Southwest Files Lawsuit Against Mechanics Union

The dispute between Southwest Airlines and its mechanics union escalated as the carrier filed a lawsuit accusing the workers of reporting trivial maintenance issues in an effort to take planes out of service.

Kraft Heinz Says Probe Delayed Financial Report

Kraft Heinz said it will be late in filing its annual report with securities regulators as it concludes an internal investigation into its procurement department.

HBO CEO Resigning Amid AT&T Restructuring

HBO Chairman and Chief Executive Richard Plepler said he is stepping down, a move that comes as new owner AT&T Inc. is looking to put its own stamp on the premium cable channel that was part of its $80 billion acquisition of Time Warner.

Tesla Shifts to Online Sales Model

Tesla is shifting all its global sales online to cut costs as it begins taking orders for the $35,000 version of its Model 3 compact car.

The Scary Side of Tesla's Big Reveal

Tesla's announcement that it finally will sell a mass-market car at the promised price raises unsettling questions about its finances and customer demand.

Uber Is Close to Buying Dubai Ride-Sharing Company

Uber Technologies is close to buying Careem, the Dubai-based ride-hailing business for about $3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Gap, Old Navy to Split Into Two Public Companies

Gap said it will separate the fast-growing Old Navy chain from its struggling flagship brand, creating two publicly traded companies.

New York Governor Appeals to Amazon to Reconsider

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that he has been in contact with Amazon.com Inc. executives, urging them to rethink their decision to abandon plans for a headquarters campus in Queens.

CVS Names Chief Information Officer to Lead Aetna Integration

CVS Health Corp. has tapped a new chief information officer tasked with integrating its information technology and data with IT systems used by Aetna Inc., which the drugstore chain acquired last year in a $70 billion deal.