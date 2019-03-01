EBay Plans Strategic Review of Assets

EBay will review its operations and assets and add two directors, with a third new member to be added later in 2019, as part of agreements with affiliates of activist investors Elliott Management and Starboard Value.

Caesars to Replace Three Directors in Deal With Icahn

Caesars Entertainment agreed to replace three members of its board as part of a pact with activist investor Carl Icahn, who is pushing to sell or merge the casino and resort operator.

Hedge Fund BlueMountain Nominates New Board for PG&E

BlueMountain Capital Management, the hedge fund that wants to replace the board of directors at bankrupt California utility PG&E, said Friday that its 13 nominees include utility and California business executives and former heads of the Sept. 11 compensation fund and federal transportation boards.

Tesla Faces Record $920 Million Payment for Convertible Bond

Tesla is scheduled to deliver its largest-ever bond payment Friday, a move that will likely use up nearly a quarter of its cash at a time when the company faces increasing scrutiny from regulators and investors.

Shell Says Netherlands Plans Criminal Charges Over Nigeria Deal

Royal Dutch Shell is expected to face prosecution in the Netherlands on criminal charges related to a 2011 Nigerian oil deal, the company said, the latest twist in one of the oil industry's biggest bribery scandals.

Second Kroger Unit to Stop Accepting Visa Credit Cards

A second unit of supermarket chain Kroger said it will stop accepting Visa credit cards at its 142 supermarkets and 108 gas stations across seven states.

Subaru Recalls Cars as Some Perfumes Cause Malfunctions

Japanese auto maker Subaru plans a recall of as many as 2.3 million vehicles after discovering chemicals released by certain cosmetics, fabric softeners and car polish could cause parts to malfunction.

Tribune Media's Profit Declines, Revenue Climbs

Profit declined at Tribune Media in the fourth quarter as the company's results in the year-ago quarter included a $219.8 million income tax benefit.

Embattled WPP's Shares Leap but Ad Gloom Lingers

Shares in WPP jumped 8% after the advertising giant reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and said its performance should improve toward the end of 2019.

HBO CEO Resigning Amid AT&T Restructuring

HBO Chairman and Chief Executive Richard Plepler said he is stepping down, a move that comes as new owner AT&T Inc. is looking to put its own stamp on the premium cable channel that was part of its $80 billion acquisition of Time Warner.