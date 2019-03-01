Canada Allows Extradition of Huawei Executive to Proceed

Canada said the U.S. had presented enough evidence to proceed with the extradition hearing of a Huawei Technologies top executive, clearing the way for a case at the center of tensions between the U.S., China and Canada.

Lyft's IPO Filing Offers Look at Size, Scope of Ride-Hailing Company

Lyft made its IPO documentation public, a move that fires the starting gun on what's expected to be one of the biggest years for tech IPOs ever.

Amazon to Launch New Grocery Chain

Amazon is planning to open dozens of grocery stores in several major U.S. cities as the retail giant looks to broaden its reach in the food business beyond its specialty Whole Foods brand.

Vale Could Face $7 Billion Fine in Wake of Dam Collapse

Brazilian mining giant Vale could face a close to $7 billion fine if convicted of colluding with safety auditors to hide unsafe conditions at the dam that collapsed and killed more than 180 people near Brumadinho.

Papa John's Looks to Improve Corporate Culture After Founder Flap

Papa John's Intenational Inc. has hired outside experts to conduct a cultural audit, administered a seven-hour workshop on diversity, equity and inclusion for corporate-office employees, and created an executive role to oversee human resources.

Sheldon Adelson Is Being Treated for Cancer

Sheldon Adelson, a billionaire casino magnate, is being treated for cancer but remains at the helm of the casino empire he founded some three decades ago, his company said on Friday.

Gymboree's Janie and Jack Brand Draws Interest From Gap

As Gap Inc. plans to separate from its Old Navy brand, the mall-based retail chain is looking to add a bankrupt children's clothing retailer to its portfolio.

Neiman Marcus Makes Progress in Debt-Restructuring Talks

Neiman Marcus Group has made significant progress in reaching a deal with bondholders to extend its repayment deadline to 2023, the company said in regulatory filings Friday.

Foot Locker Posts Strong Sales

Foot Locker reported strong sales for its latest quarter, helped by customers' willingness to shell out more for sneakers.

Versum Materials Rejects Merck's Bid

Versum Materials said its board rejected German pharmaceutical and chemical company Merck's unsolicited takeover proposal and it plans to stick with its all-stock merger with Entegris.