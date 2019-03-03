Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/03/2019 | 09:16pm EST
Huawei Executive Files Suit Over Canadian Detention

Meng Wanzhou claims her legal rights were violated when she was detained at Vancouver International Airport in December following an extradition arrest request from the U.S. 

 
Owners of Instant Pot, Corelle to Merge

Instant Brands, the maker of the popular Instant Pot, is merging with Corelle Brands, which makes houseware mainstays such as Corelle, Pyrex, CorningWare and SnapWare, in a combination their owners hope will be a recipe for success. 

 
Vanguard to End Cash-Management Service for Larger Customers

Vanguard Group is shutting down a service for larger customers that paired a debit card with tools to help them manage cash, an acknowledgment the offering couldn't rival what banks provide. 

 
Grocers Brace for Another Blow From Amazon

Competition from Amazon.com has pushed grocers to focus on home delivery and lower prices. Now it is taking aim at supermarkets' high-profit products: those found in the beauty aisle. 

 
Tesla Is Betting It Can Sell Cars Online, Without a Test Drive

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's latest strategic shift will be one of his biggest challenges: persuading mainstream consumers to purchase cars online the way they buy books or clothes. 

 
Vale Top Executives Step Aside After Request From Authorities in Dam Case

Vale Chief Executive Fabio Schvartsman and other top executives of the Brazilian mining giant stepped down following pressure from authorities in the first sign investigators are zeroing in on the company's leadership after the deadly collapse of one of its dams. 

 
SpaceX Crew Capsule, With a Dummy Astronaut, Docks With Space Station

A new-generation SpaceX capsule autonomously docked with the international space station on Sunday, in a successful test of computers and maneuvering systems deemed essential to carry U.S. astronauts on future missions. 

 
Children's Place and Gap Winners of Gymboree Auction

Children's Place is buying the brand name of children's clothing retailer Gymboree Group, and Gap is purchasing the bankrupt retailer's Janie and Jack chain following a bankruptcy court auction. 

 
EBay Settles, More or Less

EBay isn't necessarily for sale, but parts of it could be soon. 

 
For AT&T, No More Fiefdoms at HBO, Warner Bros., Turner

AT&T is expected within days to officially break down the corporate walls and fiefdoms that have long been a way of life at Time Warner's HBO, Turner and Warner Bros. units.

