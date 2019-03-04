Salesforce Raises Its Full-Year Sales Outlook as Profit Rises

Salesforce on Monday reported a stronger profit for the latest period and presented a bullish view on sales growth, targeting $26 billion to $28 billion in revenue by fiscal 2023.

Philip Morris Cuts Profit Forecast After Canada Court Ruling

Philip Morris International Inc. cut its profit outlook for the year and expects lower pretax earnings in the first quarter after a subsidiary and other tobacco companies lost a major legal appeal in Canada.

Cheniere Deal With China Signals Country's Key Role in LNG Exports

Cheniere Energy's expected $18 billion deal to supply natural gas to China signals the company's growing bet on the country, and China's emergence as a top market for U.S. gas exporters.

Wells Fargo Hires Strategic Enterprise Risk Chief

Maria Teresa Tejada will oversee risks to Wells Fargo's business lines, corporate functions and its strategic priorities, the San Francisco-based bank said. She also will direct enterprise risk programs and risk reporting and oversee strategic risk and reputation risk, the company said.

Venezuelan Opposition Seeks U.S. Court's Help Protecting Citgo

Venezuela's U.S.-backed opposition leaders asked a federal appeals court to refrain from carving up the country's foreign assets, saying their loss would hurt the chances of political change in Caracas.

After an Auditor Flunked Brazil Dam, Vale Found Another Who Passed It

Vale, the owner of a mine-waste dam that collapsed this year, killing more than 180 people, dismissed an auditor that refused to certify the dam as safe in September, according to an initial probe by police and prosecutors.

Purdue Pharma Preparing Possible Bankruptcy Filing

Purdue Pharma is working with advisers on a possible bankruptcy filing as it seeks to contain liability from suits alleging it fueled the U.S. opioid epidemic.

Top Berenberg Banker Investigated for Alleged Insider Trading

German prosecutors are investigating a top executive of Germany's Berenberg Bank for allegedly tipping off acquaintances on a sale of shares in Hapag-Lloyd that the bank was arranging.

Celgene Odds Are in Investors' Favor

Doubts over Bristol-Myers Squibb's plan to buy Celgene, the largest pharmaceuticals merger on record, are giving brave investors a chance for a handsome profit.

Disney Cuts Compensation for Iger in Fox Deal

Disney tweaked Robert Iger's pay package, removing $13.5 million in potential salary and incentive awards available for the CEO after the company closes its acquisition of Fox assets.