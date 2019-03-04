Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 11:16pm EST
Salesforce Raises Its Full-Year Sales Outlook as Profit Rises

Salesforce on Monday reported a stronger profit for the latest period and presented a bullish view on sales growth, targeting $26 billion to $28 billion in revenue by fiscal 2023. 

 
Philip Morris Cuts Profit Forecast After Canada Court Ruling

Philip Morris International Inc. cut its profit outlook for the year and expects lower pretax earnings in the first quarter after a subsidiary and other tobacco companies lost a major legal appeal in Canada. 

 
Cheniere Deal With China Signals Country's Key Role in LNG Exports

Cheniere Energy's expected $18 billion deal to supply natural gas to China signals the company's growing bet on the country, and China's emergence as a top market for U.S. gas exporters. 

 
Wells Fargo Hires Strategic Enterprise Risk Chief

Maria Teresa Tejada will oversee risks to Wells Fargo's business lines, corporate functions and its strategic priorities, the San Francisco-based bank said. She also will direct enterprise risk programs and risk reporting and oversee strategic risk and reputation risk, the company said. 

 
Venezuelan Opposition Seeks U.S. Court's Help Protecting Citgo

Venezuela's U.S.-backed opposition leaders asked a federal appeals court to refrain from carving up the country's foreign assets, saying their loss would hurt the chances of political change in Caracas. 

 
After an Auditor Flunked Brazil Dam, Vale Found Another Who Passed It

Vale, the owner of a mine-waste dam that collapsed this year, killing more than 180 people, dismissed an auditor that refused to certify the dam as safe in September, according to an initial probe by police and prosecutors. 

 
Purdue Pharma Preparing Possible Bankruptcy Filing

Purdue Pharma is working with advisers on a possible bankruptcy filing as it seeks to contain liability from suits alleging it fueled the U.S. opioid epidemic. 

 
Top Berenberg Banker Investigated for Alleged Insider Trading

German prosecutors are investigating a top executive of Germany's Berenberg Bank for allegedly tipping off acquaintances on a sale of shares in Hapag-Lloyd that the bank was arranging. 

 
Celgene Odds Are in Investors' Favor

Doubts over Bristol-Myers Squibb's plan to buy Celgene, the largest pharmaceuticals merger on record, are giving brave investors a chance for a handsome profit. 

 
Disney Cuts Compensation for Iger in Fox Deal

Disney tweaked Robert Iger's pay package, removing $13.5 million in potential salary and incentive awards available for the CEO after the company closes its acquisition of Fox assets.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aJapanese court grants bail to ex-Nissan chair Ghosn after more than three-month detention
RE
03/05China says can 'absolutely' reach deal with U.S. on financial opening
RE
03/04China to slash taxes, boost lending to shore up slowing economy
RE
03/04China to slash taxes, boost lending to shore up slowing economy
RE
03/04Asian shares retreat as China targets slower growth
RE
03/04Oil falls as China trims economic growth target, but OPEC-led cuts support
RE
03/04Dollar stays near two-week high as euro flags ahead of ECB meeting
RE
03/04U.S. intends to end preferential trade treatment for Turkey
RE
03/04Trump plans to scrap preferential trade treatment for India
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont
2AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV : S&P downgrades debt-laden Mexican state oil firm Pemex
3LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : gets $1 billion down payment for Saudi THAAD missile system
4SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE : Ventures Introduces $50 Million Australia Trailblazer Fund
5CVS HEALTH CORPORATION : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of CVS Health Corpor..
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.