Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 01:16pm EST
Huawei Fails to Impress EU Officials With New Cybersecurity Center

Huawei Technologies opened a cybersecurity center in Europe, seeking to restore credibility after the U.S. and other Western governments arrested executives from the telecommunications giant and accused it of espionage. 

 
Barrick's Biggest Shareholder Opposes Acquisition of Newmont

Barrick Gold's largest shareholder said it prefers a joint venture with Newmont Mining, over an acquisition, throwing another hurdle in front of the miner's ambitions to buy its rival. 

 
Target and Kohl's Gain as Rivals Shrink

Target and Kohl's reported higher sales in the holiday quarter and gave upbeat outlooks for 2019, reassuring investors that the chains are adapting to shifting consumer habits. 

 
Chevron, Exxon Tighten Their Grip on Fracking

Chevron and Exxon Mobil plan to significantly ramp up production in the oil field at the heart of the U.S. fracking boom, the latest sign that the next era of shale drilling is likely to be led by the major oil companies. 

 
Ghosn Prepares to Be Released on Bail Imminently

Carlos Ghosn is preparing to walk out of a Tokyo jail thanks to a new legal team with defense experience and international criticism about Japan's treatment of defendants. 

 
Papa John's Founder to Leave Board

John Schnatter, the controversial founder of Papa John's International, agreed to leave the pizza chain's board in exchange for having a say in naming his replacement. 

 
Kohl's Profit Falls in 4Q

Kohl's said profit fell as comparable sales slowed in the fourth quarter. 

 
Harley-Davidson Acquires StaCyc, Expanding Electric Portfolio

Harley-Davidson acquired StaCyc, maker of electric-powered two-wheeled bikes designed for children. The deal expands the motorcycle company's electric portfolio. 

 
Shares of Real-Estate Firm Newmark Languish While Peers Gain

Newmark's operations have been doing well, but its shares don't reflect the good times in the real-estate business, as its policies on governance, compensation and earnings statements continue to draw criticism from Wall Street. 

 
Salesforce Raises Its Full-Year Sales Outlook as Profit Rises

Salesforce reported a stronger profit and said it expects revenue to nearly double in four years, benefiting from companies shifting more of their spending to technology innovation.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:50pUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : OGUK manager to champion UK diversity efforts on international stage
PU
01:44pEU to broaden tax haven blacklist, weighs UAE, Bermuda listing
RE
01:36pWall Street flat as focus on trade dulls upbeat outlook from retailers
RE
01:31pBoE's inflation view suggests market underestimated rate hikes - Carney
RE
01:16pFor Fed, few reasons to end 'patient' stance on rates
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:05pU.S. new home sales at seven-month high; services sector picks up
RE
12:59pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Don Boehm Named 2019 Ohio CCA of the Year
PU
12:59pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Last Chance! Register Now for 2019 OABA Bowling for Scholarships
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABN AMRO GROUP : Dutch bank stocks, Austria's Raiffeisen fall on money laundering report
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic successfully closes the financial year 2018 and plans to pay a dividend of..
3TESLA : TESLA : blames misprinted label for China customs hiccup
4NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : In Mining Fight, Prize Is Nevada -- WSJ
5BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.