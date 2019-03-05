Huawei Fails to Impress EU Officials With New Cybersecurity Center

Huawei Technologies opened a cybersecurity center in Europe, seeking to restore credibility after the U.S. and other Western governments arrested executives from the telecommunications giant and accused it of espionage.

Barrick's Biggest Shareholder Opposes Acquisition of Newmont

Barrick Gold's largest shareholder said it prefers a joint venture with Newmont Mining, over an acquisition, throwing another hurdle in front of the miner's ambitions to buy its rival.

Target and Kohl's Gain as Rivals Shrink

Target and Kohl's reported higher sales in the holiday quarter and gave upbeat outlooks for 2019, reassuring investors that the chains are adapting to shifting consumer habits.

Chevron, Exxon Tighten Their Grip on Fracking

Chevron and Exxon Mobil plan to significantly ramp up production in the oil field at the heart of the U.S. fracking boom, the latest sign that the next era of shale drilling is likely to be led by the major oil companies.

Ghosn Prepares to Be Released on Bail Imminently

Carlos Ghosn is preparing to walk out of a Tokyo jail thanks to a new legal team with defense experience and international criticism about Japan's treatment of defendants.

Papa John's Founder to Leave Board

John Schnatter, the controversial founder of Papa John's International, agreed to leave the pizza chain's board in exchange for having a say in naming his replacement.

Kohl's Profit Falls in 4Q

Kohl's said profit fell as comparable sales slowed in the fourth quarter.

Harley-Davidson Acquires StaCyc, Expanding Electric Portfolio

Harley-Davidson acquired StaCyc, maker of electric-powered two-wheeled bikes designed for children. The deal expands the motorcycle company's electric portfolio.

Shares of Real-Estate Firm Newmark Languish While Peers Gain

Newmark's operations have been doing well, but its shares don't reflect the good times in the real-estate business, as its policies on governance, compensation and earnings statements continue to draw criticism from Wall Street.

Salesforce Raises Its Full-Year Sales Outlook as Profit Rises

Salesforce reported a stronger profit and said it expects revenue to nearly double in four years, benefiting from companies shifting more of their spending to technology innovation.