GE Expects Negative Cash Flow

General Electric CEO Larry Culp said the company would have negative cash flow in 2019 as its power business continues to struggle.

AB InBev Chairman to Resign

AB InBev Chairman Olivier Goudet will step down in April to focus on his role at consumer goods giant JAB.

Aon Considers Potential Combination With Willis Towers Watson

Aon confirmed it is in the early stages of considering a potential combination with Willis Towers Watson.

Huawei Fails to Impress EU Officials With New Cybersecurity Center

Huawei Technologies opened a cybersecurity center in Europe, seeking to restore credibility after the U.S. and other Western governments arrested executives from the telecommunications giant and accused it of espionage.

Barrick's Biggest Shareholder Opposes Acquisition of Newmont

Barrick Gold's largest shareholder said it prefers a joint venture with Newmont Mining, over an acquisition, throwing another hurdle in front of the miner's ambitions to buy its rival.

Target and Kohl's Gain as Rivals Shrink

Target and Kohl's reported higher sales in the holiday quarter and gave upbeat outlooks for 2019, reassuring investors that the chains are adapting to shifting consumer habits.

Chevron, Exxon Tighten Their Grip on Fracking

Chevron and Exxon Mobil plan to boost production in the oil field at the heart of the fracking boom, the latest sign the next era of shale drilling is likely to be led by oil majors.

Ghosn to Be Released on Bail

Carlos Ghosn is preparing to walk out of a Tokyo jail thanks to a new legal team with defense experience and international criticism about Japan's treatment of defendants.

Papa John's Founder to Leave Board

John Schnatter, the controversial founder of Papa John's International, agreed to leave the pizza chain's board in exchange for having a say in naming his replacement.

Kohl's Profit Falls in 4Q

Kohl's said profit fell as comparable sales slowed in the fourth quarter.