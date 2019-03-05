Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 07:16pm EST
GE's New Chief Trims Expectations for Swift Turnaround

General Electric Chief Executive Larry Culp tempered expectations for a near-term turnaround, saying the conglomerate won't generate any cash from its operations in 2019 as its power business continues to lose money. 

 
AB InBev Chairman Resigns to Focus on Other Duties

Olivier Goudet, the chairman of Anheuser-Busch InBev, is resigning to focus on his role at consumer goods giant JAB Holding, opening up a vacancy at the top of the world's biggest brewer. 

 
Aon Discusses Purchase of Rival Willis Towers Watson

Insurance brokerage Aon PLC is in early talks to acquire Willis Towers Watson in an all-stock deal, Aon said in a statement. 

 
Huawei Fails to Impress EU Officials With New Cybersecurity Center

Huawei Technologies opened a cybersecurity center in Europe, seeking to restore credibility after the U.S. and other Western governments arrested executives from the telecommunications giant and accused it of espionage. 

 
Barrick's Biggest Shareholder Opposes Acquisition of Newmont

Barrick Gold's largest shareholder said it prefers a joint venture with Newmont Mining, over an acquisition, throwing another hurdle in front of the miner's ambitions to buy its rival. 

 
Facebook, Google Face Lawsuits Seeking Return of Ad Payments From Shuttered Hhgregg

Lawyers hired to shut down Hhgregg stores in 2017 are suing Alphabet's Google and YouTube, along with Facebook, to recover more than $500,000 in payments that the electronics retailer made for online advertising and other internet-based services in the weeks before bankruptcy. 

 
Target and Kohl's Gain as Rivals Shrink

Target and Kohl's reported higher sales in the holiday quarter and gave upbeat outlooks for 2019, reassuring investors that the chains are adapting to shifting consumer habits. 

 
Chevron, Exxon Tighten Their Grip on Fracking

Chevron and Exxon Mobil plan to boost production in the oil field at the heart of the fracking boom, the latest sign the next era of shale drilling is likely to be led by major oil companies. 

 
Ghosn to Be Released on Bail

Carlos Ghosn is preparing to walk out of a Tokyo jail thanks to a new legal team with defense experience and international criticism about Japan's treatment of defendants. 

 
Papa John's Founder to Leave Board

John Schnatter, the controversial founder of Papa John's International, agreed to leave the pizza chain's board in exchange for having a say in naming his replacement.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:15pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2019/03/06 Refined systems aid green development
PU
08:12pDollar hovers near two-week high, Aussie skids as economic growth disappoints
RE
08:07pBritain eyes 27,000 skilled offshore wind jobs by 2030
RE
08:05pFORMEL-E-PARTNERSCHAFT MIT NISSAN : Darum engagiert sich Shell im elektrischen Rennsport
PU
08:01pOil falls as rising U.S. production counters OPEC supply cuts
RE
07:59pREUTERS POLL : Brexit to be put on ice, but only for a few months - economists
RE
07:55pICYMI : The Hill-Tariffs aren't the solution to the problem - they ARE the problem
PU
07:55pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Economy grew 0.2 per cent in December quarter (Media Release)
PU
07:55pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON JUDICIARY : Grassley Announces First Trade Hearing of 116th Congress
PU
07:49pAustralia's Economy Slows Sharply
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP : DEXUS PROPERTY : New Tiffany & Co. Sydney flagship opens its doors
2NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC : NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Auditor Resignation and Provides Corporate Update
3WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC : GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
4BLACK DIAMOND GROUP LTD : BLACK DIAMOND : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
5THOR MINING PLC : THOR MINING : Strategic Development - Australian Copper Interests

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.