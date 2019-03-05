GE's New Chief Trims Expectations for Swift Turnaround

General Electric Chief Executive Larry Culp tempered expectations for a near-term turnaround, saying the conglomerate won't generate any cash from its operations in 2019 as its power business continues to lose money.

AB InBev Chairman Resigns to Focus on Other Duties

Olivier Goudet, the chairman of Anheuser-Busch InBev, is resigning to focus on his role at consumer goods giant JAB Holding, opening up a vacancy at the top of the world's biggest brewer.

Aon Discusses Purchase of Rival Willis Towers Watson

Insurance brokerage Aon PLC is in early talks to acquire Willis Towers Watson in an all-stock deal, Aon said in a statement.

Huawei Fails to Impress EU Officials With New Cybersecurity Center

Huawei Technologies opened a cybersecurity center in Europe, seeking to restore credibility after the U.S. and other Western governments arrested executives from the telecommunications giant and accused it of espionage.

Barrick's Biggest Shareholder Opposes Acquisition of Newmont

Barrick Gold's largest shareholder said it prefers a joint venture with Newmont Mining, over an acquisition, throwing another hurdle in front of the miner's ambitions to buy its rival.

Facebook, Google Face Lawsuits Seeking Return of Ad Payments From Shuttered Hhgregg

Lawyers hired to shut down Hhgregg stores in 2017 are suing Alphabet's Google and YouTube, along with Facebook, to recover more than $500,000 in payments that the electronics retailer made for online advertising and other internet-based services in the weeks before bankruptcy.

Target and Kohl's Gain as Rivals Shrink

Target and Kohl's reported higher sales in the holiday quarter and gave upbeat outlooks for 2019, reassuring investors that the chains are adapting to shifting consumer habits.

Chevron, Exxon Tighten Their Grip on Fracking

Chevron and Exxon Mobil plan to boost production in the oil field at the heart of the fracking boom, the latest sign the next era of shale drilling is likely to be led by major oil companies.

Ghosn to Be Released on Bail

Carlos Ghosn is preparing to walk out of a Tokyo jail thanks to a new legal team with defense experience and international criticism about Japan's treatment of defendants.

Papa John's Founder to Leave Board

John Schnatter, the controversial founder of Papa John's International, agreed to leave the pizza chain's board in exchange for having a say in naming his replacement.