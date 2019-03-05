Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

0
03/05/2019 | 09:16pm EST
GE's New Chief Trims Expectations for Swift Turnaround

General Electric Chief Executive Larry Culp tempered expectations for a near-term turnaround, saying the conglomerate won't generate any cash from its operations in 2019 as its power business continues to lose money. 

 
Facebook, Google Face Lawsuits Seeking Return of Ad Payments From Shuttered Hhgregg

Lawyers hired to shut down Hhgregg stores in 2017 are suing Alphabet's Google and YouTube, along with Facebook, to recover more than $500,000 in payments that the electronics retailer made for online advertising and other internet-based services in the weeks before bankruptcy. 

 
AB InBev Chairman Resigns to Focus on Other Duties

Olivier Goudet, the chairman of Anheuser-Busch InBev, is resigning to focus on his role at consumer goods giant JAB Holding, opening up a vacancy at the top of the world's biggest brewer. 

 
Aon Discusses Purchase of Rival Willis Towers Watson

Insurance brokerage Aon PLC is in early talks to acquire Willis Towers Watson in an all-stock deal, Aon said in a statement. 

 
Huawei Fails to Impress EU Officials With New Cybersecurity Center

Huawei Technologies opened a cybersecurity center in Europe, seeking to restore credibility after the U.S. and other Western governments arrested executives from the telecommunications giant and accused it of espionage. 

 
Jeans Maker Diesel Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Diesel USA Inc. has been beset by changes in consumer buying habits that are plaguing other traditional retailers as well as internal missteps made by the company's former leaders. 

 
FDA Approves Controversial Drug for Depression

The Food and Drug Administration approved a controversial drug for depression that could be the first of a long-awaited wave of new treatments, but that has also raised concerns about abuse. 

 
Jacksonville Inks $238 Million Deal for Port Expansion

The Jacksonville Port Authority signed a 25-year agreement with Seattle-based port operator SSA Marine this week to expand a container terminal on Blount Island to accommodate more large ships. 

 
Ex-Adidas Executive Sentenced to 9 Months in Basketball Bribery Case

An Adidas executive was sentenced to federal prison for his role in bribing families of high-school basketball players to induce them to attend Adidas-sponsored universities, after a trial detailing money's corrupting role in college athletics. 

 
Ghosn to Be Released on Bail

Carlos Ghosn is preparing to walk out of a Tokyo jail thanks to a new legal team with defense experience and international criticism about Japan's treatment of defendants.

