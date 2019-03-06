Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/06/2019 | 03:16am EST
GE's New Chief Trims Expectations for Swift Turnaround

General Electric Chief Executive Larry Culp tempered expectations for a near-term turnaround, saying the conglomerate won't generate any cash from its operations in 2019 as its power business continues to lose money. 

 
Facebook, Google Face Lawsuits Seeking Return of Ad Payments From Shuttered Hhgregg

Lawyers hired to shut down Hhgregg stores in 2017 are suing Alphabet's Google and YouTube, along with Facebook, to recover more than $500,000 in payments that the electronics retailer made for online advertising and other internet-based services in the weeks before bankruptcy. 

 
AB InBev Chairman Resigns to Focus on Other Duties

Olivier Goudet, the chairman of Anheuser-Busch InBev, is resigning to focus on his role at consumer goods giant JAB Holding, opening up a vacancy at the top of the world's biggest brewer. 

 
HSBC Urged to Restrict Coal Financing

A group of HSBC shareholders have called on the bank to stop financing coal power projects in Bangladesh, Vietnam and Indonesia. 

 
Grab Raises $1.46 Billion From SoftBank Vision Fund

Grab Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it secured $1.46 billion of fresh financing from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. (9984.TO) that would help fund its expansion. 

 
Aon Discusses Purchase of Rival Willis Towers Watson

Insurance brokerage Aon PLC is in early talks to acquire Willis Towers Watson in an all-stock deal, Aon said in a statement. 

 
Huawei Fails to Impress EU Officials With New Cybersecurity Center

Huawei Technologies opened a cybersecurity center in Europe, seeking to restore credibility after the U.S. and other Western governments arrested executives from the telecommunications giant and accused it of espionage. 

 
Jeans Maker Diesel Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Diesel USA Inc. has been beset by changes in consumer buying habits that are plaguing other traditional retailers as well as internal missteps made by the company's former leaders. 

 
FDA Approves Controversial Drug for Depression

The Food and Drug Administration approved a drug for depression that is a close chemical relation to ketamine. It could be the first in a wave of long-awaited new treatments, but it has also raised concerns about abuse. 

 
Jacksonville Inks $238 Million Deal for Port Expansion

The Jacksonville Port Authority signed a 25-year agreement with Seattle-based port operator SSA Marine this week to expand a container terminal on Blount Island to accommodate more large ships.

