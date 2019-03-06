GE's New Chief Trims Expectations for Swift Turnaround

General Electric Chief Executive Larry Culp tempered expectations for a near-term turnaround, saying the conglomerate won't generate any cash from its operations in 2019 as its power business continues to lose money.

Carlos Ghosn Leaves Jail on Bail After Months in Detention

Carlos Ghosn was freed from jail after what he called a "terrible ordeal" of 108 days behind bars, allowing the former Nissan chairman to prepare for his trial at a new home in Tokyo.

HSBC Urged to Restrict Coal Financing

A group of HSBC shareholders have called on the bank to stop financing coal power projects in Bangladesh, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Nintendo to Smartphone Gamers: Don't Spend Too Much on Us

Smartphone game makers working with Nintendo are finding the home of Mario the plumber is putting up obstacles to scoring high revenue.

Facebook, Google Face Lawsuits Seeking Return of Ad Payments From Shuttered Hhgregg

Lawyers hired to shut down Hhgregg stores in 2017 are suing Alphabet's Google and YouTube, along with Facebook, to recover more than $500,000 in payments that the electronics retailer made for online advertising and other internet-based services in the weeks before bankruptcy.

AB InBev Chairman Resigns to Focus on Other Duties

Olivier Goudet, the chairman of Anheuser-Busch InBev, is resigning to focus on his role at consumer goods giant JAB Holding, opening up a vacancy at the top of the world's biggest brewer.

Grab Raises $1.46 Billion From SoftBank Vision Fund

Grab Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it secured $1.46 billion of fresh financing from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. (9984.TO) that would help fund its expansion.

Aon Discusses Purchase of Rival Willis Towers Watson

Insurance brokerage Aon PLC is in early talks to acquire Willis Towers Watson in an all-stock deal, Aon said in a statement.

Huawei Fails to Impress EU Officials With New Cybersecurity Center

Huawei Technologies opened a cybersecurity center in Europe, seeking to restore credibility after the U.S. and other Western governments arrested executives from the telecommunications giant and accused it of espionage.

Jeans Maker Diesel Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Diesel USA has been beset by changes in consumer buying habits that are plaguing other traditional retailers as well as internal missteps made by the company's former leaders.