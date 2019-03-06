Dollar Tree to Close or Rebrand Nearly 600 Family Dollar Stores

Dollar Tree sharply marked down the value of its Family Dollar chain and announced plans to close nearly 400 Family Dollar stores and rebrand hundreds of others this year.

Mega-Contracts for Mega-Clients Drive Aon's Urge to Merge

Brokerage Aon may have dropped its bid for Willis Towers Watson, but look at the wider economy to see why it could return.

Qualcomm Cites National Security Risk in Bid to Settle FTC Case

Qualcomm is contending that national security could be undermined by a Federal Trade Commission case challenging its patent-royalty fees for smartphones-and it is getting an assist from some federal officials.

Snap Paid Settlements to Women Who Alleged Discrimination

Snap last year paid settlements to at least three female employees who were let go in layoffs that they alleged disproportionately targeted women.

Carlos Ghosn, Dressed as a Workman, Leaves Tokyo Jail on Bail After 108-Day Detention

Carlos Ghosn was freed from jail after what he called a "terrible ordeal" of 3 1/2 months behind bars, allowing the former Nissan chairman to prepare for his trial at a new home in Tokyo.

MoviePass Tries to Reboot

Movie-subscription service MoviePass says it is revamping its business model after a tumultuous year.

Sony Made $250 Million Bet on Michael Jackson Before Documentary

Sony Music last year entered a $250 million deal for distribution rights to Michael Jackson's recordings. That investment looks riskier after a new documentary accusing the late star of sexually abusing young boys.

HNA Plans to Drop Defamation Suit Against Exiled Businessman Guo Wengui

Chinese conglomerate HNA told a court it plans to drop a defamation lawsuit against an exiled Chinese businessman living in New York, saying the complaint is now a distraction.

Uber Partner Picks Up $1.5 Billion From SoftBank

Southeast Asian ride-hailing company Grab Holdings has raised $1.46 billion in fresh funding from Japan's SoftBank, which it will use to fuel its expansion beyond transportation services.

China's Tesla Is Looking Less Electric

NIO has shocked investors by forecasting a 50% decline in sales this quarter. They should think twice before plugging back in.