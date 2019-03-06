Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 11:16am EST
Dollar Tree to Close or Rebrand Nearly 600 Family Dollar Stores

Dollar Tree sharply marked down the value of its Family Dollar chain and announced plans to close nearly 400 Family Dollar stores and rebrand hundreds of others this year. 

 
Mega-Contracts for Mega-Clients Drive Aon's Urge to Merge

Brokerage Aon may have dropped its bid for Willis Towers Watson, but look at the wider economy to see why it could return. 

 
Qualcomm Cites National Security Risk in Bid to Settle FTC Case

Qualcomm is contending that national security could be undermined by a Federal Trade Commission case challenging its patent-royalty fees for smartphones-and it is getting an assist from some federal officials. 

 
Snap Paid Settlements to Women Who Alleged Discrimination

Snap last year paid settlements to at least three female employees who were let go in layoffs that they alleged disproportionately targeted women. 

 
Carlos Ghosn, Dressed as a Workman, Leaves Tokyo Jail on Bail After 108-Day Detention

Carlos Ghosn was freed from jail after what he called a "terrible ordeal" of 3 1/2 months behind bars, allowing the former Nissan chairman to prepare for his trial at a new home in Tokyo. 

 
MoviePass Tries to Reboot

Movie-subscription service MoviePass says it is revamping its business model after a tumultuous year. 

 
Sony Made $250 Million Bet on Michael Jackson Before Documentary

Sony Music last year entered a $250 million deal for distribution rights to Michael Jackson's recordings. That investment looks riskier after a new documentary accusing the late star of sexually abusing young boys. 

 
HNA Plans to Drop Defamation Suit Against Exiled Businessman Guo Wengui

Chinese conglomerate HNA told a court it plans to drop a defamation lawsuit against an exiled Chinese businessman living in New York, saying the complaint is now a distraction. 

 
Uber Partner Picks Up $1.5 Billion From SoftBank

Southeast Asian ride-hailing company Grab Holdings has raised $1.46 billion in fresh funding from Japan's SoftBank, which it will use to fuel its expansion beyond transportation services. 

 
China's Tesla Is Looking Less Electric

NIO has shocked investors by forecasting a 50% decline in sales this quarter. They should think twice before plugging back in.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:47aEUROPEAN AGENDA ON MIGRATION : EU needs to sustain progress made over the last 4 years
PU
11:47aGARY PHILBIN : Dollar Tree to Close, Rebrand Nearly 600 Family Dollar Stores--2nd Update
DJ
11:45aBank of Canada Holds Key Rate At 1.75% -- Update
DJ
11:44aStocks continue to sputter, Canadian dollar weakens
RE
11:44aGlobal stocks continue to sputter, Canadian dollar weakens
RE
11:42aStocks continue to sputter, Canadian dollar weakens
RE
11:37aU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | MARCH 06, 2019 2017 Annual Wholesale Trade Survey According to estimates from the Annual Wholesale Trade Survey (AWTS), .U.S. wholesalers experienced a 5.9 percent increase in sales in 2017.
PU
11:37aAAM STATEMENT : Trade Deficit Hits Record High in 2018
PU
11:37aAMENDMENTS 002-004 - REPORT ON EUROPEAN SEMESTER FOR ECONOMIC POLICY COORDINATION : Employment and Social Aspects in the Annual Growth Survey 2019 - A8-0162/2019(002-004)
PU
11:37aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 001-001 - INTERIM REPORT on the proposal for a Council Regulation on the establishment of the European Monetary Fund - A8-0087/2019(001-001)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Legal & General's record annuity sales raises dividend doubts
2APPLE : Dialog Semi, smaller after Apple deal, targets new growth areas
3DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : withdraws outlook in fourth recent profit warning
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The Investors Who Bet on GE and Won
5CVS HEALTH CORPORATION : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of CVS Health Corpora..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.