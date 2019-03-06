WarnerMedia Content Chief Says Competitors 'Are Eating Our Lunch'

Robert Greenblatt, the new chief content officer of AT&T Inc.'s recently restructured WarnerMedia entertainment division, told staffers Wednesday that creating a direct-to-consumer streaming service would require closer coordination between the company's entertainment divisions, saying its large competitors were "eating our lunch."

Health Venture of Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan Has a Name: Haven

The high-profile health-care venture launched last year by Amazon.com Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. finally has a name: Haven.

Amazon to Shut Its U.S. Pop-Up Stores Amid Strategy Shift

The retail giant is shutting down all 87 Amazon pop-up stores in the U.S., ending a yearslong experiment with these small shops as the company tinkers with its evolving bricks-and-mortar strategy.

Facebook Plans New Emphasis on Private Communications

Facebook is making a major bet that the future of social media will be in private messaging and small group chats, not the public sharing of photos and messages that it pioneered.

Tesla Faces Backlash in China After Price Cuts

Tesla faces criticism from Chinese customers complaining they ended up paying thousands of dollars more for their new cars because their purchase came before the company's recent price cuts.

Dollar Tree to Close or Rebrand Nearly 600 Family Dollar Stores

Dollar Tree sharply marked down the value of its Family Dollar chain and announced plans to close nearly 400 Family Dollar stores and rebrand hundreds of others this year.

Mega-Contracts for Mega-Clients Drive Aon's Urge to Merge

Brokerage Aon may have dropped its bid for Willis Towers Watson, but look at the wider economy to see why it could return.

Advance Publications to Buy Plagiarism-Scanning Company Turnitin for Nearly $1.75 Billion

Software company Turnitin uses machine learning to allow teachers to check whether papers submitted by students have been plagiarized.

India Wants Facebook to Curb Fake News Ahead of Elections

India is pushing Facebook Inc. to do more to combat fake news ahead of coming national elections, underscoring global scrutiny on the social-media titan.

Qualcomm Cites National Security Risk in Bid to Settle FTC Case

Qualcomm is contending that national security could be undermined by a Federal Trade Commission case challenging its patent-royalty fees for smartphones-and it is getting an assist from some federal officials.