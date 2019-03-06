Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 09:16pm EST
Jeans Maker Diesel Moves Forward in Quest for Speedy Bankruptcy Exit

Diesel USA, the jeans maker and retailer that made its mark on the U.S. retail industry in the mid-1990s, is moving forward with a bankruptcy plan that calls for it to shut some unprofitable stores but will allow the company to survive. 

 
WarnerMedia Content Chief Says Competitors 'Are Eating Our Lunch'

Robert Greenblatt, the new chief content officer of AT&T Inc.'s recently restructured WarnerMedia entertainment division, told staffers Wednesday that creating a direct-to-consumer streaming service would require closer coordination between the company's entertainment divisions, saying its large competitors were "eating our lunch." 

 
Health Venture of Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan Has a Name: Haven

The high-profile health-care venture launched last year by Amazon.com Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. finally has a name: Haven. 

 
Amazon to Shut Its U.S. Pop-Up Stores Amid Strategy Shift

The retail giant is shutting down all 87 Amazon pop-up stores in the U.S., ending a yearslong experiment with these small shops as the company tinkers with its evolving bricks-and-mortar strategy. 

 
Facebook Plans New Emphasis on Private Communications

Facebook is making a major bet that the future of social media will be in private messaging and small group chats, not the public sharing of photos and messages that it pioneered. 

 
India Wants Facebook to Curb Fake News Ahead of Elections

India is pushing Facebook Inc. to do more to combat fake news ahead of coming national elections, underscoring global scrutiny on the social-media titan. 

 
Russian Telecom Agrees to Pay $850 Million to Resolve Bribery Charges

According to the SEC, Mobile TeleSystems PJSC bribed an Uzbek official who was a relative of the former president of Uzbekistan to win business in the country. The bribe enabled MTS to operate in Uzbekistan from 2004 through 2012. 

 
Walmart Toughens Delivery Demands for Suppliers

The retail giant wants suppliers that ship full trucks of products to deliver orders within a specified two-day window 87% of the time, up from an 85% rate it had targeted. Suppliers that fill part of a truck with their goods must hit a 70% on-time threshold, a significant jump from the previous target of 50%. 

 
Baton, Successor to Bankrate, Pays $28 Million to Settle Accounting Fraud Case

A successor to financial services and marketing company Bankrate agreed to pay $28 million to settle a federal investigation into accounting fraud by former executives, the U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday. 

 
Index Firm MSCI's Finance Chief to Leave

Index provider MSCI said its finance chief will depart the firm later this month to become chief financial officer at a different company.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:27pShanghai Construction Group to build first phase of Tesla's Shanghai plant - media
RE
10:17pITTF INTERNATIONAL TABLE TENNIS FEDERATION : Twitter and ITTF renew live stream for 2019 Challenge Series
PU
10:12pNYPA NEW YORK POWER AUTHORITY : Releasing Water at Long Sault Dam
PU
10:05pSears is sued over 'Craftsman' brand
RE
10:02pNORTH DAKOTA SOYBEAN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Murphy's Law 2019 #16
PU
10:01pHuawei sues U.S. government saying ban on its equipment is unconstitutional
RE
10:00pHuawei sues U.S. over curbs on Huawei equipment use
RE
10:00pHuawei sues U.S. government saying ban on its equipment is unconstitutional
RE
09:52pHyundai may suspend production at one of its Chinese plants as slowdown bites
RE
09:52pMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : China top feeder market for Vietnamese tourism
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
2APPLE : CEOs tell Trump they are hiring more Americans without college degrees
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon Mobil CEO sets plan to boost spending; shares dip
4Oil edges up on OPEC cuts, U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and Iran
5Sterling to slide to $1.20 if no Brexit deal agreed - Reuters poll

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.