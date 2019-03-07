Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/07/2019 | 01:16am EST
Huawei Sues the U.S., Says Congress Acted as 'Judge, Jury and Executioner'

Huawei Technologies filed a lawsuit challenging a law signed by President Trump that restricts federal agencies from doing business with the Chinese telecommunications company. 

 
Jeans Maker Diesel Moves Forward in Quest for Speedy Bankruptcy Exit

Diesel USA, the jeans maker and retailer that made its mark on the U.S. retail industry in the mid-1990s, is moving forward with a bankruptcy plan that calls for it to shut some unprofitable stores but will allow the company to survive. 

 
WarnerMedia Content Chief Says Competitors 'Are Eating Our Lunch'

Robert Greenblatt, the new chief content officer of AT&T Inc.'s recently restructured WarnerMedia entertainment division, told staffers Wednesday that creating a direct-to-consumer streaming service would require closer coordination between the company's entertainment divisions, saying its large competitors were "eating our lunch." 

 
Health Venture of Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan Has a Name: Haven

The high-profile health-care venture launched last year by Amazon.com Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. finally has a name: Haven. 

 
Amazon to Shut Its U.S. Pop-Up Stores Amid Strategy Shift

The retail giant is shutting down all 87 Amazon pop-up stores in the U.S., ending a yearslong experiment with these small shops as the company tinkers with its evolving bricks-and-mortar strategy. 

 
Facebook Plans New Emphasis on Private Communications

Facebook is making a major bet that the future of social media will be in private messaging and small group chats, not the public sharing of photos and messages that it pioneered. 

 
India Wants Facebook to Curb Fake News Ahead of Elections

India is pushing Facebook Inc. to do more to combat fake news ahead of coming national elections, underscoring global scrutiny on the social-media titan. 

 
Russian Telecom Agrees to Pay $850 Million to Resolve Bribery Charges

According to the SEC, Mobile TeleSystems PJSC bribed an Uzbek official who was a relative of the former president of Uzbekistan to win business in the country. The bribe enabled MTS to operate in Uzbekistan from 2004 through 2012. 

 
Walmart Toughens Delivery Demands for Suppliers

The retail giant wants suppliers that ship full trucks of products to deliver orders within a specified two-day window 87% of the time, up from an 85% rate it had targeted. Suppliers that fill part of a truck with their goods must hit a 70% on-time threshold, a significant jump from the previous target of 50%. 

 
Baton, Successor to Bankrate, Pays $28 Million to Settle Accounting Fraud Case

A successor to financial services and marketing company Bankrate agreed to pay $28 million to settle a federal investigation into accounting fraud by former executives, the U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday.

