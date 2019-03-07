Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/07/2019 | 03:16pm EST
GE's Fix-It Plan for Insurance: Raise Rates, Boost Returns

GE sought to reassure investors that it has a handle on its insurance business, saying it is pushing to raise premiums paid by tens of thousands of older Americans and shifting its investments to boost returns on its reserves. 

 
Hedge Fund Tosses Family That Controls Maker of OxyContin

The billionaire family that controls OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP, already facing mounting legal and financial pressure, has been tossed out of a large hedge fund for its alleged role in fueling the opioid crisis. 

 
Yelp Evades Fire but Isn't Bulletproof

Activist SQN says it won't challenge Yelp's board, but remains firm on its targets for the online reviewing platform. 

 
Disney Shareholders Support Company in Say-on-Pay Vote

Walt Disney Co. shareholders narrowly approved a say-on-pay referendum concerning CEO Robert Iger's compensation, one year after voting against his pay package and prompting the company to make changes to it in recent months. 

 
Tradeweb Markets Files to Go Public

Refinitiv is taking trading-platform operator Tradeweb Markets public. Tradeweb is expected to be valued at more than $5.5 billion at the time of its stock offering. 

 
Kroger Shares Fall as Online Investments Dent Profit

The supermarket chain reported lower revenue and profit as it struggles in a more competitive grocery market, sending shares lower. 

 
Barnes & Noble Lowers Earnings Forecast After Weak Postholiday Sales

The bookseller said it expects to record a smaller profit this year than it had previously anticipated following sluggish postholiday sales, sending Barnes & Noble sales plunging. 

 
Airbnb to Buy Hotel Tonight

Airbnb agreed to acquire hotel-booking site Hotel Tonight for an undisclosed sum as the home-sharing company seeks to bolster its inventory. 

 
Facebook Shift Nods to Chinese Super-App WeChat

Facebook's shift toward private messaging, payments and e-commerce echoes the footsteps of WeChat, China's social networking super app that many Chinese find indispensable. 

 
Huawei Challenges U.S. Restrictions as Unconstitutional

Huawei Technologies filed a lawsuit challenging a law that restricts federal agencies from doing business with the Chinese company, the latest in a series of countermoves by the telecommunications giant.

