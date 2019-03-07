Tesla Reaches Deal With Lenders in China

The electric-car maker said a syndicate of lenders agreed to invest as much as $521 million in its factory in Shanghai.

Costco Raises Minimum Wage to $15 an Hour

Costco Wholesale said it has raised starting wages for store workers to $15 an hour, as a tight U.S. labor market continues to drive fierce competition for hourly staffers.

Wall Street Votes to Support Single Bond for Fannie, Freddie

The world's second-largest bond market moved a step closer to its much-anticipated overhaul on Thursday when Wall Street firms voted to support a single mortgage-backed bond for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Madison Avenue Veteran Mark Penn Is in Talks to Be CEO of MDC Partners

Mark Penn, a Madison Avenue veteran and former adviser to Bill and Hillary Clinton, is in talks to become chief executive of the advertising company MDC Partners Inc.

GE's Fix-It Plan for Insurance: Raise Rates, Boost Returns

GE sought to reassure investors that it has a handle on its insurance business, saying it is pushing to raise premiums paid by tens of thousands of older Americans and shifting its investments to boost returns on its reserves.

Hedge Fund Tosses Family That Controls Maker of OxyContin

The billionaire family that controls OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, already facing mounting legal and financial pressure, has been tossed out of a large hedge fund for its alleged role in fueling the opioid crisis.

Yelp Evades Fire but Isn't Bulletproof

Activist SQN says it won't challenge Yelp's board, but remains firm on its targets for the online reviewing platform.

Disney Shareholders Support Company in Say-on-Pay Vote

Walt Disney Co. shareholders narrowly approved a say-on-pay referendum concerning CEO Robert Iger's compensation, one year after voting against his pay package and prompting the company to make changes to it in recent months.

Tradeweb Markets Files to Go Public

Refinitiv is taking trading-platform operator Tradeweb Markets public. Tradeweb is expected to be valued at more than $5.5 billion at the time of its stock offering.

Kroger Shares Fall as Online Investments Dent Profit

The supermarket chain reported lower revenue and profit as it struggles in a more competitive grocery market, sending shares lower.