News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/07/2019 | 11:16pm EST
Tesla Reaches Deal With Lenders in China

The electric-car maker said a syndicate of lenders agreed to invest as much as $521 million in its factory in Shanghai. 

 
Wall Street Votes to Support Single Bond for Fannie, Freddie

The world's second-largest bond market moved a step closer to its much-anticipated overhaul on Thursday when Wall Street firms voted to support a single mortgage-backed bond for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. 

 
Facebook Cracks Down on Vaccine Misinformation

Facebook said it would make it tougher for vaccine skeptics to spread misinformation, amid criticism that the tech giant wasn't doing enough to limit the proliferation of such content. 

 
'Simpsons' Episode With Michael Jackson's Voice to Be Pulled

A classic episode of "The Simpsons" featuring Michael Jackson's voice will be removed from circulation, the show's longtime executive producer, James L. Brooks, said. 

 
Costco Raises Minimum Wage to $15 an Hour

Costco Wholesale said it has raised starting wages for store workers to $15 an hour, as a tight U.S. labor market continues to drive fierce competition for hourly staffers. 

 
Madison Avenue Veteran Mark Penn Is in Talks to Be CEO of MDC Partners

Mark Penn, a Madison Avenue veteran and former adviser to Bill and Hillary Clinton, is in talks to become chief executive of the advertising company MDC Partners Inc. 

 
Former Uzbek Official, Telecom Executive Charged in Bribery Scheme

The charges, announced by the U.S. Justice Department on Thursday, come a day after the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed a related $850 million settlement with Mobile Telesystems PJSC and an Uzbek subsidiary. 

 
Edward Lampert's New Sears Faces Legal Troubles

The billionaire investor has been at the helm of the new Sears for just weeks, but the retailer is already sparring with the old company left behind in bankruptcy as well as with Stanley Black & Decker Inc. 

 
GE's Fix-It Plan for Insurance: Raise Rates, Boost Returns

GE sought to reassure investors that it has a handle on its insurance business, saying it is pushing to raise premiums paid by tens of thousands of older Americans and shifting its investments to boost returns on its reserves. 

 
Hedge Fund Tosses Family That Controls Maker of OxyContin

The billionaire family that controls OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, already facing mounting legal and financial pressure, has been tossed out of a large hedge fund for its alleged role in fueling the opioid crisis.

