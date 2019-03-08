Disney Nears Sale of YES Sports Network

Walt Disney is in advanced talks to sell a majority stake in YES Network to a group that includes the New York Yankees, Sinclair Broadcast and Amazon.com, in a deal that would value the sports network at around $3.5 billion.

Landlords to Tesla: You're Still on the Hook for Your Store Leases

Tesla's plans to save money by closing most of its retail stores and selling all cars online face a big potential hurdle: Store landlords show no signs of giving the company an easy way out of its leases.

LaCroix's Sales Bubble Pops; Stock Tumbles

National Beverage, the maker of LaCroix sparkling water, reported a drop in quarterly sales for the first time in five years, sending the company's share price tumbling Friday.

Facebook's Pivot to Messaging Puts Advertisers In a Tight Spot

Many marketers will need new strategies if consumers adopt Facebook's promised platform for private, encrypted, disappearing messages.

Goldman, JPMorgan Eased Up on Intern Recruiting. Others Haven't.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase have eased up on the intern-recruiting madness, but rivals haven't followed, which could set the two investment banks back in the competitive scramble for junior employees.

On Tech Bubble Anniversary, Be Wary of New Giants

Today's tech giants-Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon-have a lot more substance to keep them aloft than those that dominated during the tech-stock boom, but they still may not be great investments.

Big Lots Shares Jump as Earnings Top Forecasts

Shares of Big Lots rose more nearly 10% after the discount retailer posted quarterly results that topped expectations.

Beijing Applauds Huawei for 'Refusing to Be Victimized Like a Silent Lamb'

China's foreign minister endorsed the aggressive legal strategy adopted by Huawei in its fight against the U.S., saying the outcome is critical to China's national interests.

'It Failed': Ghosn Lawyer Fesses Up to Dress-Up Drama

An attorney for Carlos Ghosn has apologized for dressing the former Nissan chairman in a workman's uniform in a bid to sneak him away from jail and dodge the media.

'Simpsons' Episode With Michael Jackson's Voice to Be Pulled

A classic episode of "The Simpsons" featuring Michael Jackson's voice will be removed from circulation, the show's longtime executive producer, James L. Brooks, said.