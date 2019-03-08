Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 11:16am EST
Disney Nears Sale of YES Sports Network

Walt Disney is in advanced talks to sell a majority stake in YES Network to a group that includes the New York Yankees, Sinclair Broadcast and Amazon.com, in a deal that would value the sports network at around $3.5 billion. 

 
Landlords to Tesla: You're Still on the Hook for Your Store Leases

Tesla's plans to save money by closing most of its retail stores and selling all cars online face a big potential hurdle: Store landlords show no signs of giving the company an easy way out of its leases. 

 
LaCroix's Sales Bubble Pops; Stock Tumbles

National Beverage, the maker of LaCroix sparkling water, reported a drop in quarterly sales for the first time in five years, sending the company's share price tumbling Friday. 

 
Facebook's Pivot to Messaging Puts Advertisers In a Tight Spot

Many marketers will need new strategies if consumers adopt Facebook's promised platform for private, encrypted, disappearing messages. 

 
Goldman, JPMorgan Eased Up on Intern Recruiting. Others Haven't.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase have eased up on the intern-recruiting madness, but rivals haven't followed, which could set the two investment banks back in the competitive scramble for junior employees. 

 
On Tech Bubble Anniversary, Be Wary of New Giants

Today's tech giants-Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon-have a lot more substance to keep them aloft than those that dominated during the tech-stock boom, but they still may not be great investments. 

 
Big Lots Shares Jump as Earnings Top Forecasts

Shares of Big Lots rose more nearly 10% after the discount retailer posted quarterly results that topped expectations. 

 
Beijing Applauds Huawei for 'Refusing to Be Victimized Like a Silent Lamb'

China's foreign minister endorsed the aggressive legal strategy adopted by Huawei in its fight against the U.S., saying the outcome is critical to China's national interests. 

 
'It Failed': Ghosn Lawyer Fesses Up to Dress-Up Drama

An attorney for Carlos Ghosn has apologized for dressing the former Nissan chairman in a workman's uniform in a bid to sneak him away from jail and dodge the media. 

 
'Simpsons' Episode With Michael Jackson's Voice to Be Pulled

A classic episode of "The Simpsons" featuring Michael Jackson's voice will be removed from circulation, the show's longtime executive producer, James L. Brooks, said.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:47aWhat If This Jobs Report Is no Fluke?
DJ
11:45aCOLORADO DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE : 3/8/2019 Commissioner of Agriculture to Tour Eastern Colorado Farms
PU
11:40aNATIONAL ENERGY BOARD GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : 2018 Crude Oil Annual Export Summary
PU
11:38aWall Street drops on paltry jobs growth, global slowdown worries
RE
11:35aWORST START TO YEAR FOR EQUITY FLOWS SINCE 2008 : Baml
RE
11:30aCanada court rejects bid by SNC-Lavalin to review decision for trial
RE
11:30aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 142-142 - REPORT on the proposal for a directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on unfair trading practices in business-to-business relationships in the food supply chain - A8-0309/2018(142-142)
PU
11:30aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 079-079 - REPORT on the proposal for a directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on combating fraud and counterfeiting of non-cash means of payment and replacing Council Framework Decision 2001/413/JHA - A8-0276/2018(079-079)
PU
11:30aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 144-144 - REPORT on the proposal for a directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on unfair trading practices in business-to-business relationships in the food supply chain - A8-0309/2018(144-144)
PU
11:27aEXCLUSIVE : Apax tests appetite for $1.6 billion sale of IT firm Engineering - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK : DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK CEOS RESUME TALKS: Focus magazine
2INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
3888 HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY : Ladbrokes-owner GVC Holdings falls 18 percent as top bosses cut bets
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Correction to Second Roundup Weedkiller Trial
5EMERSON ELECTRIC : EMERSON ELECTRIC : As trade wars rage, Emerson plots new U.S. expansion

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.