FAA Warns Southwest, Mechanics About Contract Standoff

Federal aviation regulators took the unusual step of warning Southwest Airlines and its mechanics that their high-profile labor dispute threatens to damage the airline's safety practices.

GE Says Two Longest-Serving Directors Are Leaving

General Electric said its two longest-serving directors are retiring as the conglomerate continues to restructure its board and operations after two difficult years.

Arbitrator Awards ConocoPhillips More Than $8 Billion In Venezuela Nationalization Case

Venezuela has been ordered to pay more than $8 billion to ConocoPhillips over assets expropriated in 2007, according to a ruling from a World Bank tribunal.

Bureau of Prisons Opens New Investigation Into Martin Shkreli

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons opened an investigation into pharmaceutical wunderkind Martin Shkreli's behavior behind bars after The Wall Street Journal reported that he is largely running his former drug company from his prison cell via a contraband smartphone.

Autostrade Offers Settlements to Would-Be Plaintiffs in Bridge-Collapse Probe

The pretrial probe by investigators looking into the causes behind the Genoa bridge collapse is said to have grown to include 50 new suspects, and the company at the center of the probe is offering would-be plaintiffs out-of-court settlements.

Warren Calls for Breakup of Amazon, Google, Facebook

Sen. Elizabeth Warren called for the breakup of Amazon, Google and Facebook, a populist stance that could make antitrust in the technology industry an issue in the 2020 campaign.

Disney Nears Sale of YES Network

Walt Disney is in advanced talks to sell a majority stake in YES Network to a group that includes the New York Yankees, Sinclair Broadcast and Amazon.com, in a deal that would value the sports network at around $3.5 billion.

Landlords to Tesla: You're Still on the Hook for Your Store Leases

Tesla's plans to save money by closing most of its retail stores and selling all cars online face a big potential hurdle: Store landlords show no signs of giving the company an easy way out of its leases.

LaCroix's Sales Bubble Pops; Stock Tumbles

National Beverage, the maker of LaCroix sparkling water, reported a drop in quarterly sales for the first time in five years, sending the company's share price tumbling Friday.

Facebook's Pivot to Messaging Puts Advertisers In a Tight Spot

Many marketers will need new strategies if consumers adopt Facebook's promised platform for private, encrypted, disappearing messages.