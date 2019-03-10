Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/10/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Owner of Revlon Hair Dryers, Pert Shampoo Looks to Exit Beauty Business

The maker of Revlon hair dryers and Pert shampoo has put the business up for sale, according to people familiar with the matter. The beauty business, a division of consumer-products maker Helen of Troy, is expected to fetch roughly $300 million in a sale. 

 
'Captain Marvel' Continues Superhero Winning Streak at Box Office

Walt Disney Co.'s "Captain Marvel" saved the day at the box office this weekend, delivering 2019's first bona fide blockbuster after several weeks of lousy returns. 

 
Delivery Apps May Take the Whole Enchilada

Eaters' loyalty may shift away from restaurants to their favorite food apps. 

 
Fast-Growth Chickens Produce New Industry Woe: 'Spaghetti Meat'

The poultry industry faces another product problem arising from birds bred for fast growth: Meat texture so squishy it's called "spaghetti meat." 

 
Deutsche Bank Executives Agree to  Informal Talks With Commerzbank

Deutsche Bank's top executives have agreed to hold discussions with rival Commerzbank about a potential merger, as Germany's two biggest banks suffer prolonged performance and share-price declines. 

 
FAA Warns Southwest, Mechanics About Contract Standoff

Federal aviation regulators took the unusual step of warning Southwest Airlines and its mechanics that their high-profile labor dispute threatens to damage the airline's safety practices. 

 
GE Says Two Longest-Serving Directors Are Leaving

General Electric said its two longest-serving directors are retiring as the conglomerate continues to restructure its board and operations after two difficult years. 

 
Arbitrator Awards ConocoPhillips More Than $8 Billion In Venezuela Nationalization Case

Venezuela has been ordered to pay more than $8 billion to ConocoPhillips over assets expropriated in 2007, according to a ruling from a World Bank tribunal. 

 
Bureau of Prisons Opens New Investigation Into Martin Shkreli

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons opened an investigation into pharmaceutical wunderkind Martin Shkreli's behavior behind bars after The Wall Street Journal reported that he is largely running his former drug company from his prison cell via a contraband smartphone. 

 
Autostrade Offers Settlements to Would-Be Plaintiffs in Bridge-Collapse Probe

The pretrial probe by investigators looking into the causes behind the Genoa bridge collapse is said to have grown to include 50 new suspects, and the company at the center of the probe is offering would-be plaintiffs out-of-court settlements.

