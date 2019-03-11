Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/11/2019 | 03:16am EDT
China Grounds All Boeing 737 MAX 8 Jets After Ethiopian Airlines Crash

In a break with traditional air-safety practice, China ordered all of the country's airlines to ground the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft following the deadly crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet of the same family. 

 
Owner of Revlon Hair Dryers, Pert Shampoo Looks to Exit Beauty Business

The maker of Revlon hair dryers and Pert shampoo has put the business up for sale, according to people familiar with the matter. The beauty business, a division of consumer-products maker Helen of Troy, is expected to fetch roughly $300 million in a sale. 

 
'Captain Marvel' Continues Superhero Winning Streak at Box Office

Walt Disney Co.'s "Captain Marvel" saved the day at the box office this weekend, delivering 2019's first bona fide blockbuster after several weeks of lousy returns. 

 
After Dumping the A380, Airbus Bets on Smaller Jets

European plane maker Airbus for two decades was the biggest champion of the world's largest airliners. After dumping the A380 superjumbo earlier this year, the jet maker is all but ceding the market for the very-biggest airliners to rival Boeing. 

 
Delivery Apps May Take the Whole Enchilada

Eaters' loyalty may shift away from restaurants to their favorite food apps. 

 
Fast-Growth Chickens Produce New Industry Woe: 'Spaghetti Meat'

The poultry industry faces another product problem arising from birds bred for fast growth: Meat texture so squishy it's called "spaghetti meat." 

 
Bid to Lure Biotech Listings From U.S. Falls Flat

Hong Kong's stock exchange revamped its listing rules last April, allowing fledgling biotechnology companies to list before they turn a profit. It has hosted six such initial public offerings since. 

 
Deutsche Bank Executives Agree to  Informal Talks With Commerzbank

Deutsche Bank's top executives have agreed to hold discussions with rival Commerzbank about a potential merger, as Germany's two biggest banks suffer prolonged performance and share-price declines. 

 
FAA Warns Southwest, Mechanics About Contract Standoff

Federal aviation regulators took the unusual step of warning Southwest Airlines and its mechanics that their high-profile labor dispute threatens to damage the airline's safety practices. 

 
GE Says Two Longest-Serving Directors Are Leaving

General Electric said its two longest-serving directors are retiring as the conglomerate continues to restructure its board and operations after two difficult years.

