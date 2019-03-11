Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/11/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Indonesia, China Ground Some Boeing Jets After Fatal Crash

In a break with air-safety practice, Indonesia joined China in grounding Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft following the deadly crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet of the same type. Boeing shares fell roughly 10% in early trading. 

 
U.S. Tells Germany to Drop Huawei or See Intelligence Sharing Pared Back

The Trump administration has told the German government it would limit the intelligence it shares with German security agencies if Berlin allows Huawei to build Germany's next-generation mobile-internet infrastructure. 

 
Barrick Gold, Newmont Mining Agree to Joint Venture

Barrick Gold, the world's biggest gold miner, called off its nearly $18 billion offer for rival Newmont Mining after the two agreed to a Nevada joint venture. 

 
Tesla, in Reversal, to Keep More Stores Open

Electric-car maker Tesla said it would keep more showrooms open than it had previously planned, and that it would also raise its vehicle prices by about 3% on average world-wide. 

 
Deutsche Bank's Arranged Marriage Gets Shove From ECB

Success is a mixture of being good and being lucky. Whatever you think about management at Deutsche Bank, luck isn't on its side. 

 
Life After Ghosn: Renault, Nissan Seek to Patch Up Alliance

The Renault-Nissan alliance is set to get a new decision-making body, replacing a structure established by the architect of the partnership, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn. 

 
Nvidia to Acquire Mellanox for  Roughly $7 Billion

Nvidia agreed to acquire Mellanox Technologies in a deal it valued at $6.9 billion, as it seeks to use its largest acquisition ever to bolster its position in the fast-growing market for chips used in cloud computing. 

 
Airbnb Wants to Be a Contender

Airbnb seems to be bulking up for a fight against major online travel agents while still flying under the public radar. 

 
Alibaba's Latest Deal Should Deliver the Goods

Alibaba's latest deal shows how ensuring fast and reliable delivery is getting ever more important for the Chinese e-commerce giant. 

 
Bigger Than E*Trade: A Chinese Online Broker Soars

Bubbly Chinese stocks are back. Almost four years after an epic boom and bust, China's markets are on another roller-coaster ride, with shares in internet companies and brokerage houses among the most volatile.

