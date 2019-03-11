Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/11/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Google Agreed to Pay $135 Million to Two Executives Accused of Sexual Harassment

Google agreed to pay $135 million in exit packages to two top executives who left the company after being accused of sexual harassment and covered up the reasons for their departures. 

 
Safety Fears Put Boeing on the Defensive

Boeing came under broad pressure Monday after the weekend's fatal crash in Ethiopia, as investors and passengers joined a handful of aviation regulators expressing worry about the safety of the 737 MAX 8 jetliner. 

 
Nvidia to Acquire Mellanox for  Roughly $7 Billion

Nvidia agreed to acquire networking firm Mellanox Technologies for about $6.9 billion, its largest deal by far as it bolsters its bet on cloud computing after suffering a stinging drop in its core graphics-chips business late last year. 

 
Barrick Drops Newmont Bid; Both Agree to Joint Venture

Barrick Gold, the world's biggest gold miner, called off its nearly $18 billion offer for rival Newmont Mining after the two agreed to a Nevada joint venture. 

 
Tesla, in Reversal, to Keep More Stores Open

Electric-car maker Tesla said it would keep more showrooms open than it had previously planned, and that it would also raise its vehicle prices by about 3% on average world-wide. 

 
U.S. Tells Germany to Drop Huawei or See Intelligence Sharing Pared Back

The Trump administration has told the German government it would limit the intelligence it shares with German security agencies if Berlin allows Huawei to build Germany's next-generation mobile-internet infrastructure. 

 
Specialty Publisher F+W Media Files for Bankruptcy, Plans to Sell Business

F+W Media Inc., the company behind Writer's Digest, Sky & Telescope, Beadwork and other niche publications, filed for bankruptcy and plans to sell itself, saying it faced a cash crunch despite a restructuring that included laying off 40% of its workers. 

 
Deutsche Bank's Arranged Marriage Gets Shove From ECB

Success is a mixture of being good and being lucky. Whatever you think about management at Deutsche Bank, luck isn't on its side. 

 
Life After Ghosn: Renault, Nissan Seek to Patch Up Alliance

The Renault-Nissan alliance is set to get a new decision-making body, replacing a structure established by the architect of the partnership, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn. 

 
Airbnb Wants to Be a Contender

Airbnb seems to be bulking up for a fight against major online travel agents while still flying under the public radar.

